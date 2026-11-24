Three sanitation workers died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank at a residential apartment complex in Bachupally, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred at Dinesh Auric Apartments while the workers were cleaning the septic tank. (HT Photo/ Representational) more

The incident occurred at Dinesh Auric Apartments while the workers were cleaning the septic tank.

“The workers entered the underground septic tank to clean it but did not come out. We suspect the workers died of asphyxiation,” an officer from Bachupally police station said.

The deceased were identified as Suman (24), Suresh (25) and Pawan (25), and were employed by a private septic tank cleaning agency.

Also Read:31 sewer, septic tank deaths reported so far in 2026; compensation paid in 9 cases: NCSK

Following information from local residents, the police rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations to retrieve the bodies from the septic tank.

“We have shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for post-mortem. We have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation,” the officer said.

Police are investigating whether the workers died after inhaling poisonous gases that had accumulated inside the septic tank. They are also examining whether the workers were provided with adequate safety equipment and other protective measures before entering the tank.

“The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, and further details are expected to emerge during the police investigation,” the police said.