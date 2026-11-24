Thiruvananthapuram, The state will implement the 'Nutri Tuber Keralam' scheme to expand tuber crop cultivation, promote food self-sufficiency and improve public health, Agriculture Minister T Siddique said on Tuesday. Keralam to promote tuber crops as intercrops under new scheme: Minister more

The scheme aims to boost food production by encouraging tuber crops as intercrops and promoting nutritious eating habits, he said.

The initiative will be implemented in coordination with Krishi Bhavans, tribal communities and farmers, Siddique said while inaugurating the State Tuber Crops Day celebrations at the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute at Sreekariyam here.

He said changing food habits and the excessive use of pesticides in vegetables were having serious repercussions on public health.

Pesticide residues in food were contributing to a rise in cancer, kidney ailments and lifestyle diseases, he said, adding that people in Keralam were increasingly being forced to spend heavily on healthcare.

He called upon people to embrace the concept of "My food, my responsibility" and take up the cultivation of tuber crops.

The minister said the government planned to increase the reach of the 'Kathir' agricultural clubs from 500 schools to 5,000 in the next academic year.

The government would also introduce agricultural clubs in colleges and IT institutions.

The government was considering awarding grace marks to students who excelled in agriculture, he said.

To promote exports of agricultural produce from Keralam and the marketing of value-added products, the state would organise a major business-to-business agriculture expo involving foreign companies, Siddique said.

The government aimed to introduce modern technologies such as artificial intelligence , drones and the Internet of Things in agriculture and establish a carbon credit cell to benefit farmers, he added.

During the function, the minister felicitated K Babu of Ambalavayal, recipient of the national award for the best tuber crop farmer, and other outstanding agricultural workers.

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