The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday announced that it would move the Supreme Court against the demolition of 42 houses in Indore and gherao the District Magistrate's office. Indore: An earthmover carries out demolition work as authorities launch a drive to remove alleged illegal structures, in Indore. (PTI) more

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari alleged that the ruling BJP was protecting the land mafia, a charge the saffron party rejected, accusing him of trying to spread anarchy.

Officials said the administration had demolished 42 illegally constructed houses in the city's Krishnabagh Colony on Monday in compliance with a court order.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting the affected families on Tuesday, Patwari said, "Congress has decided to take the legal battle to the Supreme Court to get justice for these families. The party will bear the entire cost of this."

He also announced that 15,000 Congress workers would soon gherao the District Magistrate's office to protest the demolition, alleging that illegal colonies were continuously coming up in the city under the BJP's patronage to the land mafia.

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Hitting back, state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav said Patwari was trying to create chaos by mobilising 15,000 people and calling for a siege of the District Magistrate's office.

Yadav said the demolition in Krishnabagh Colony was carried out under a court order, and inciting people to protest against it amounted to contempt of court.

"The disputed land in Krishnabagh Colony originally belonged to a housing cooperative. After this land was occupied, the colony was developed by illegally selling plots. All this happened during the Congress rule between 1992 and 1998," he claimed.