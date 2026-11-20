New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear on November 23 a petition seeking to protect an over-a-century-old mosque inside the Krishi Bhawan compound from demolition under the Central Vista redevelopment project. Delhi HC to hear on Nov 23 plea against demolition of Krishi Bhawan mosque

Justice Anish Dayal observed that another petition pertaining to Qadeemi Masjid or Masjid Krishi Bhawan will come up for hearing next week and deferred the hearing on the present petition by Mohd Yasir.

The petitioner's counsel said the mosque is functional and faces an imminent threat of demolition.

The central government counsel stated that the present plea is an "effort to expand the scope of the previous petition", in which she is yet to receive instructions from the authorities.

In the other petition, the Centre had stated that the mosque in Krishi Bhawan had to be removed as establishment of a permanent religious structure within the confines of a government office complex was impermissible and incompatible with the "secular" character of government property.

Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioner on Friday, contended that the central government has no authority to demolish the 266 sq yards mosque inside the Krishi Bhawan compound, even though it is not a protected monument.

There are legal hurdles that make demolition wholly arbitrary and impermissible, Siddiqui stated, as he relied upon a 1945 agreement between the then authorities and the predecessor of the Delhi Waqf Board on the usage of the mosque.

The court orally questioned the scope for judicial interference in the matter since the ownership was not in dispute and the government is redeveloping the entire area.

"Point is there is a property. Forget the religious character for the time being. That property is under somebody's ownership. The government seems to have a plan to reconstruct all these areas... but if ownership issue is not there and it's not protected, then how can ," it said.

The lawyer submitted that before taking action, the Centre must first show any "material breach" of the agreement to "re-enter" the premises and to determine the agreement, followed by filing of a suit.

The petitioner stated that there is continued statutory inaction by the Delhi Waqf Board and that "secularism" does not give the Centre any independent source of executive power to demolish religious institutions.

"The petitioner's case is disarmingly simple: before the Union removes the mosque, it must first establish its legal right to do so. It must honour the registered agreement, satisfy the conditions of re-entry, follow the lawful procedure for recovering possession and establish an independent authority for demolition. Until then, the mosque cannot be sacrificed at the altar of administrative convenience," the plea said.

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