CISF jawan visiting hometown on leave dies in bike collision in Gujarat's Junagadh
The accident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Digvijaysinh Sisodiya, was riding his motorcycle.
Published on: Nov 24, 2026, 17:30:30 IST
PTI
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A 23-year-old jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler in Maliya Hatina town in Gujarat's Junagadh district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Digvijaysinh Sisodiya, was riding his motorcycle.
Sisodiya was posted with the CISF at the Delhi Metro and was on a 10-day leave to visit his hometown in Maliya Hatina. His vehicle collided with another motorcycle near a petrol pump, a police official said.
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Home/India News/CISF Jawan Visiting Hometown On Leave Dies In Bike Collision In Gujarat's Junagadh