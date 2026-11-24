A 23-year-old jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler in Maliya Hatina town in Gujarat's Junagadh district, police said on Tuesday. Sisodiya was posted with the CISF at the Delhi Metro and was on a 10-day leave to visit his hometown. (HT_PRINT/Representational image) more

The accident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Digvijaysinh Sisodiya, was riding his motorcycle.

Sisodiya was posted with the CISF at the Delhi Metro and was on a 10-day leave to visit his hometown in Maliya Hatina. His vehicle collided with another motorcycle near a petrol pump, a police official said.

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Sisodiya had travelled to his hometown to attend a wedding function, he said.

Two other men travelling on the second motorcycle sustained serious injuries, the official said.

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The police have registered a case against the other motorcycle's rider, Rajveer Balgariya, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.