The CISF posted a 35-second video of the incident on X, showing the man pushing past security personnel and attempting to enter the terminal.

The incident took place at around 3 pm at the airport's departure gate. The man, who hails from Haryana, was handed over to the Delhi Police for interrogation, officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday said it apprehended a man who attempted to forcibly enter Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport without valid travel documents.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the departure gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said on X.

The video shows security personnel trying to stop the man at the entry gate as he pushes his way past them. An armed CISF personnel then joins his colleague in apprehending the man, who manages to run a few metres inside the terminal.

"With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach," the CISF said.

Police recovered a backpack containing personal identity documents, a mobile phone, educational and sports certificates, and application forms for higher education and recruitment from his possession, news agency ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)