Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.
Karthigai Deepam lit at Madurai hilltop temple, not atop sacred pillar
Karthigai Deepam was lit atop the Ucchi Pillayar Temple instead of deepathoon, the sacred stone pillar.
A ceremonial lamp at the centre of a long-running controversy was lit at a Madurai hilltop temple on Tuesday, but not at its sacred stone pillar despite a Supreme Court directive, sparking a scuffle between police officials and Hindu groups.
The lamp associated with Karthigai Deepam festival in Thiruparankundram has been at the centre of legal and religious debates. For the hill that houses Ucchi Pillayar Temple is also home to Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah.
The Deepam was lit atop the Ucchi Pillayar Temple (its usual spot) instead of the sacred stone pillar, or the deepathoon, on Tuesday evening.
Functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu groups, as well as a section of devotees, staged a protest, frustrated that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on the stone pillar, according to news agency PTI. They also alleged non-compliance of the top court order.
In its ruling on November 20, the Supreme Court permitted the ritual as a one-time exception, restricting its conduct to select individuals.
The Tamil Nadu government opposed the order by the top court, citing a lack of historical evidence and concerns over communal harmony.
Madras HC steps in
Before the lighting of the lamp, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court ordered the release of all persons detained under the prohibitory orders, news agency ANI reported. It also asked authorities concerned, including temple officials, to comply with the Supreme Court order on Kartigai Deepam.
The Madurai district collector, Nishanth Krishna, had imposed prohibitory order across the district.
Deep Dive
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan was stopped by police at Madurai airport while en route to Thiruparankundram temple.
“The collector delayed his appearance; he wanted to deny the lighting of the lamp, but the Judge was very particular that the Collector should come and attend... Even after the special interim arrangement, who wanted to prevent that? The government is against Hindus,” she ANI.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran was detained near Madurai ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, police said.
Earlier, Nagenthran, a former MLA, too, was put under detention at his residence in Tirunelveli. Later, he began his journey from Tirunelveli to Madurai, followed by BJP supporters carrying party flags. As his vehicle reached near Madurai at around 4pm on Tuesday, police detained him again.