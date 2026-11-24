A ceremonial lamp at the centre of a long-running controversy was lit at a Madurai hilltop temple on Tuesday, but not at its sacred stone pillar despite a Supreme Court directive, sparking a scuffle between police officials and Hindu groups. The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual spot at the Annamalai Hills in Thiruparankundram on Tuesday evening. (screengrab/ANI) more

The lamp associated with Karthigai Deepam festival in Thiruparankundram has been at the centre of legal and religious debates. For the hill that houses Ucchi Pillayar Temple is also home to Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah.

The Deepam was lit atop the Ucchi Pillayar Temple (its usual spot) instead of the sacred stone pillar, or the deepathoon, on Tuesday evening.

Functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu groups, as well as a section of devotees, staged a protest, frustrated that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on the stone pillar, according to news agency PTI. They also alleged non-compliance of the top court order.