Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday called the seat-sharing talks with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections “very positive,” and said that they will finalise an agreement in the next two meetings. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

The SP indicated it offered the Congress 26 seats. These include two seats the Congress won in the 2022 assembly polls, four where it finished second, and 20 others where the SP secured 60,000-70,000 votes while the Congress managed only around 2,000.

Ram Gopal Yadav confirmed a proposal had been placed before the Congress and would be discussed in detail. “We have discussed every seat individually, and the discussions have been very positive. However, 403 seats is a very large number...So, the discussions have not yet been completed. But you can rest assured that we will finalise everything in the next two meetings,” Yadav said after the second day of talks in Delhi.

Congress leaders Imran Masood and Rajendra Pal Gautam were present when Yadav made the comments.

The SP and the Congress have constituted four-member panels each for seat-sharing negotiations. SP chief president Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly emphasised that the seat-sharing formula will rest on winnability rather than any fixed number of seats.

The meeting on day one of the talks on Monday lasted only about 20 minutes and involved only an exchange of pleasantries. On day two, the two sides held discussions seat by seat at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. Both sides described the talks as cordial.

The Congress had sought a much larger share of 181 seats. It has scaled down its demand and submitted a revised list of roughly 100-120 constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona said the exercise will continue until they announce the alliance positively.

Masood echoed her, saying that the talks were about cooperation rather than demands and that every seat would be examined individually.

Akhilesh Yadav said alliances are formed to win and that they want to accommodate each other in such a way that they can defeat their opponents.

The SP and Congress contested the 2022 assembly elections separately. The SP won 111 seats and the Congress only two. They fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together, winning 43 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats.