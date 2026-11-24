The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress started seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Monday with the latter demanding at least 50 “winnable” seats from the former, according to two leaders present in the meeting. Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam with senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav after seat-sharing talks in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI) more

The discussions at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in Delhi, which lasted less than 20 minutes, also saw the Congress seeking about 120 seats in all, significantly lower than its initial ask of 181 seats, the leaders said.

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party told the SP that most assembly segments of the six Lok Sabha seats currently held by the Congress – Raebareli, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Amethi and Allahabad – should be allotted to the national party. The Congress also asked for at least one seat in each of the 75 districts, added Gautam.

SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav said that seats will be distributed keeping the winnability factor in mind. The two sides are set to meet again on Tuesday.

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“I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We have reached a consensus on this between the two of us, and, as I said, we will meet again tomorrow (Tuesday), and everything will be finalised. The meeting was on a very positive note, and I am confident that we will finalise everything within the next two to four days,” said state Congress chief Aradhana Mishra.

Other than the 50-odd seats, the others are mostly those the SP hadn’t won previously or where it was organisationally weak, people familiar with the matter said. According to a functionary, the Congress formally handed over a list of seats. The SP team included Rajya Sabha floor leader Ram Gopal Yadav, MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Hasan, and state unit president Shyamlal Pal. The Congress team comprised Gautam, Mishra, MP Imran Masood and legislative leader Virendra Chaudhary.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the Congress fought alone and secured only two seats, down from the seven seats it won in 2017 in alliance with the SP. Two years later, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won six seats in alliance with the SP, out of the 17 it contested. According to a senior Congress leader, the party was demanding seats based on its Lok Sabha performance, traditional strongholds and regional factors.

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A week ago at the Hindustan Times leadership summit, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had indicated his willingness to continue the alliance with the Congress. “Our relations are very good. There is no change in the INDIA alliance,” Yadav had said.

Both sides maintained that the meeting was cordial. “We listened to each other’s views and will soon finalise the alliance. We expect to complete it within the next 2-3 days. The second round of talks are tomorrow,” Ram Gopal Yadav said.