Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.
2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Congress scales down seat sharing demand with SP to 120, with 50 'winnable' ones
Seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and Samajwadi Party begin in Delhi, next round to be held today
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress started seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Monday with the latter demanding at least 50 “winnable” seats from the former, according to two leaders present in the meeting.
The discussions at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in Delhi, which lasted less than 20 minutes, also saw the Congress seeking about 120 seats in all, significantly lower than its initial ask of 181 seats, the leaders said.
Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party told the SP that most assembly segments of the six Lok Sabha seats currently held by the Congress – Raebareli, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Amethi and Allahabad – should be allotted to the national party. The Congress also asked for at least one seat in each of the 75 districts, added Gautam.
SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav said that seats will be distributed keeping the winnability factor in mind. The two sides are set to meet again on Tuesday.
Also Read | Want an alliance with SP but it must be respectful: Congress UP chief ahead of 2027 elections
“I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We have reached a consensus on this between the two of us, and, as I said, we will meet again tomorrow (Tuesday), and everything will be finalised. The meeting was on a very positive note, and I am confident that we will finalise everything within the next two to four days,” said state Congress chief Aradhana Mishra.
Other than the 50-odd seats, the others are mostly those the SP hadn’t won previously or where it was organisationally weak, people familiar with the matter said. According to a functionary, the Congress formally handed over a list of seats. The SP team included Rajya Sabha floor leader Ram Gopal Yadav, MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Hasan, and state unit president Shyamlal Pal. The Congress team comprised Gautam, Mishra, MP Imran Masood and legislative leader Virendra Chaudhary.
In the 2022 assembly elections, the Congress fought alone and secured only two seats, down from the seven seats it won in 2017 in alliance with the SP. Two years later, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won six seats in alliance with the SP, out of the 17 it contested. According to a senior Congress leader, the party was demanding seats based on its Lok Sabha performance, traditional strongholds and regional factors.
Also Read | Congress, Samajwadi Party leaders say UP seat-sharing talks ‘cordial’, final announcement in 2-3 days
A week ago at the Hindustan Times leadership summit, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had indicated his willingness to continue the alliance with the Congress. “Our relations are very good. There is no change in the INDIA alliance,” Yadav had said.
Both sides maintained that the meeting was cordial. “We listened to each other’s views and will soon finalise the alliance. We expect to complete it within the next 2-3 days. The second round of talks are tomorrow,” Ram Gopal Yadav said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Saigal has over two decades of experience in reporting on public policy, governance, politics, and social issues and extensively covers developments in Uttar Pradesh, including state politics, government policies, infrastructure, the economy, environmental issues, and public administration. He has worked across locations and worked with various media organisations. He has travelled across the state for news reporting. He produces fact-based, balanced, and insightful reports that explain the impact of policy decisions on citizens. He has reported on a wide range of significant stories, from legislative proceedings and elections to development projects, wildlife conservation, and governance reforms. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His articles regularly provide readers with context and analysis on key issues shaping Uttar Pradesh and the nation. He is consistent in field reporting and in-depth coverage of public affairs. His journalism is characterised by clarity, credibility, and a focus on issues of public interest. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His content is characterised by an emphasis on factual reporting, official data, and policy analysis, often explaining the impact of government decisions on citizens and institutions.
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.