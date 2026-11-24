The European Union (EU) has a direct interest in the security of sea lanes of communication in the Indian Ocean and is ready to bolster joint efforts with India to counter maritime crime, EU ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet said on Tuesday. Paquet, who was addressing the first high-level EU roundtable on maritime security with the Indian Ocean Rim Association, said both the EU and IORA have identified maritime security as a priority. (X/EU_in_India) more

Paquet, who was addressing the first high-level EU roundtable on maritime security with the Indian Ocean Rim Association, said both the EU and IORA have identified maritime security as a priority.

The EU, in keeping with its Indo-Pacific strategy, is committed to strengthening security and defence cooperation with partners in the region. “Both the EU and IORA have both identified maritime security as a priority. We are committed to promoting regional cooperation and information-sharing to address challenges at sea, in particular maritime crime,” Paquet said.

“The Indian Ocean is one of the world’s principal maritime trade routes connecting Europe and Asia. The EU has a direct interest in the security of sea lanes of communication. Maritime crime like piracy, trafficking (drugs, arms or human) also impact the security and economic development of countries in the region, and can directly affect global supply chains,” he said.

The roundtable, held on the eve of the IORA Committee of Senior Officials Meeting, was organised by the EU with the support of its project “Enhancing the EU’s Security Cooperation in and with Asia and the Indo Pacific” (ESIWA+).

The event brought together representatives of IORA member states and dialogue partners such as India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Saudi Arabia, and marked a significant step in strengthening EU-IORA cooperation to safeguard critical maritime routes and uphold regional stability.

Participants explored strategic avenues to enhance comprehensive maritime domain awareness, strengthen policy dialogue on maritime security, and expand practical cooperation and capacity building through EU-funded projects such as EUCRIMARIO, EnMAR+ and ESIWA+.

The roundtable also provided a platform to share updates on the EU Naval Force Operation Atalanta, the military operation contributing to maritime security in the western Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

Participants were briefed by Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the Atalanta Operation Commander, on the EU naval operation’s role as a maritime security provider deterring and preventing piracy and other crimes, protecting World Food Programme and other vulnerable vessels and critical submarine infrastructure and monitoring the “shadow fleet”.

“This roundtable provided an opportunity to explain the contribution of Atalanta, as part of the EU’s efforts in the region, in fighting maritime crimes in the Indian Ocean and how to address common challenges with our partners. The visit to India also marks an important milestone in strengthening our cooperation with the Indian Navy, with whom we will sign a common operational framework document,” said Villanueva.

The EU has been an IORA dialogue partner since 2023. Among EU member states, France is a full IORA member, while Germany and Italy participate as dialogue partners.

Maritime crime is one of the four thematic areas of the IORA working group for maritime safety and security, a group that is chaired by Australia with India as the coordinating country.

In January, India and the EU signed a Security and Defence Partnership to strengthen practical cooperation in maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space, and counter-terrorism. Maritime cooperation is a key pillar of bilateral security cooperation and has been reinforced through joint naval exercises and port calls.