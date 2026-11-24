The 30-year-old man who allegedly stormed into the Jama Masjid police station and went on a stabbing spree is being probed for possible links with an organised gang and whether anyone instigated him to carry out the attacks, police sources said on Tuesday. A police official stands outside Jama Masjid Police Station after five police personnel were injured in an alleged knife attack by a man inside the premises, in New Delhi. (PTI) more

So far, investigators have not found any social media accounts belonging to the accused, Nabeel.

They are also examining whether he had been reading religious books or other material, either in print or online, which could have influenced his actions, police sources said.

Nabeel was earlier helping his father in printing religious books, but was unemployed. His family gave him ₹200 every day for his expenses, they said.

He allegedly used to physically assault his mother and sister and had also assaulted his father, who later died of a heart attack. Police are also probing whether he had any history of drug use, sources said.

The accused was carrying a small, sharp pocket knife when he forcibly pushed open the police station door around 2.30 pm on Monday and entered shouting, "Who called me?", before attacking Sub-Inspector Arvind, who was sitting at the reception, on the neck with the knife held in his right hand, sources said.

He had been called to the police station for counselling over a family dispute involving his mother and sister.

When other policemen tried to overpower him, he allegedly attacked them as well and moved towards the lock-up area before returning. Cops attempted to stop him with batons and even tried to block a door by wedging a baton into it, but Nabeel, who is physically well-built, allegedly forced his way through.

Near the main gate, he pinned some policemen to the ground and injured one or two personnel. He also attacked another policeman while fleeing, taking the number of personnel injured inside the police station to five, a senior police officer said.

Nabeel allegedly snatched a scooter and escaped before attacking four more police personnel in the Chitli Qabar area when a team tried to apprehend him.

Police teams from Jama Masjid, Chandni Mahal and Daryaganj police stations, along with the Narcotics team and Special Staff, were deployed to track him. Their first priority was to shift the injured personnel to hospitals, as some had sustained serious injuries, sources said.

He was eventually cornered in the extremely narrow lanes of the area between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm. A large crowd had gathered there when police teams attempted to apprehend him.

Nabeel allegedly attacked the personnel again with his knife, following which police retaliated with firing. Eight rounds were shot during the police operation, with six bullets hitting him in the legs. Two shots missed, and police took precautions to ensure that no member of the public was hit, sources said.

The accused underwent surgery and is currently admitted to a hospital. Once he regains consciousness, a joint interrogation involving the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other agencies is likely to be conducted to ascertain his motive, possible links and whether anyone had instigated or directed him, they said.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of his links with an organised gang and will question him on this angle as well, sources said.

The manner in which he allegedly entered the police station and attacked personnel with a sharp pocket knife is also being examined to ascertain whether he intended to spread terror.

The nine police personnel injured in the attacks are out of danger. Nabeel, who was shot six times during the encounter, is also stated to be out of danger following surgery, police said.

Three cases have been registered in connection with the incidents. Further investigation is underway.