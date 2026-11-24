The Supreme Court sought the opinion of its environmental expert body – Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on Madhya Pradesh government’s proposal to establish Cheetah Safari at Kuno and a zoo-cum-safari at Naulakhi forest in Ujjain, marking the first step towards expanding the safari adventure experience in the country. In these proceedings, the Supreme Court, through an interim order dated December 19, 2024, directed that no government or authority shall grant final approval to any proposal for setting up zoos or safaris under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in forest areas outside protected areas without the court’s prior permission. (HT Photo) more

The move comes almost four months after the court gave its nod for the country’s first night safari at Kukrail forest in Uttar Pradesh. Another proposal for creation of a zoo safari near the eco-sensitive Aravalli hills is also pending consideration before the top court.

In an order passed on November 17, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant issued notice on the two applications filed by the MP government to the Centre and Central Zoo Authority. Posting the matter for December 3, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, “Meanwhile, CEC report may be obtained.”

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The Madhya Pradesh government represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Kaushik told the court that the applications were filed last year but remained pending as part of a petition, filed by retired Indian Forest Service officer Ashok Kumar Sharma, where the definition of forest under the recent amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023.

In these proceedings, the Supreme Court, through an interim order dated December 19, 2024, directed that no government or authority shall grant final approval to any proposal for setting up zoos or safaris under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in forest areas outside protected areas without the court’s prior permission. Citing this order, the state government filed the two applications.

Kuno Safari

The state’s proposal envisages a Cheetah Safari Tourist Facilitation cum Interpretation Center in Kuno Wildlife Division in the state’s Sheopur district across a land measuring over 181 hectares. The proposal already received approval of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in December 2023 as per the mandate given to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) under section 38 H1(A) of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Presently, there are 53 cheetahs in Kuno National Park brought from Namibia and South Africa as part of an effort to reintroduce cheetahs, which were last spotted in the country in the 1950s. In February 2026, nine cheetahs were translocated from Botswana.

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The state in its application said that following the successful introduction of cheetahs at Kuno, the decision to establish the Cheetah Safari cum Tourist Facilitation Centre was taken to facilitate research on cheetah’s behaviour, healthcare of injured rescued cheetahs, rehabilitating abandoned cheetah cubs, and to spread public awareness about the carnivore and its behaviour to reduce future man-animal conflicts.

The proposal also aims to generate tourism by establishing a safari of global standards. A detailed project plan for the same has proposed the creation of the safari on a land that includes forest land spread over 124 hectares and revenue land measuring over 56 hectares, totaling over 181 hectares. The proposed revenue land has already been transferred to the state’s forest department for the construction of the Cheetah Safari.

The state application said, “An effective environmental enrichment inside the safari can control the psychological behaviour of cheetahs and minimise the mental disease ‘zoochosis’ developed during captivity of them.” The state also aims to make the safari self-sustaining through the revenue generated out of the tourism linked to the project.

Ujjain Safari

The Madhya Pradesh government’s second safari proposal is for a zoo and safari spread over 200 hectares in the Naulakhi forest in Ujjain district, covering forest segments in Madhepura, Pingleshwer, Patpala and Nagar Van.

The application filed by the state proposes a world-class tourism and safari experience, zoological displays, interpretation centres, interactive activities and eco-friendly infrastructure. A key feature of the project is a thematic presentation on “Mythology and Wildlife”, which seeks to connect animals with the spiritual essence of Ujjain. The project aims to promote the city not only as a religious and cultural centre but also as an eco-tourism destination.

“The primary objective of the proposed zoo and safari at Ujjain is to provide lifetime care for orphaned, injured and incapacitated wild animals, while promoting public awareness on wildlife conservation through appropriate and educative themes,” the application said. The state added that permanently sick or handicapped animals would not be displayed in the safari and would instead be housed in rescue and lifetime care facilities within the project.

The project is yet to receive approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). A detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Ujjain project was submitted to a CZA technical committee, which recommended it for approval. However, final clearance is still pending.

Past precedent

On July 15 this year, a bench headed by CJI gave its nod for the establishment of a night safari at Lucknow’s Kukrail reserve forest subject to all statutory clearances. This order followed an application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government that got conditional approval of CEC.

The court order paved the way for India’s first night safari and globally the fifth such venture after Singapore, China, Thailand and Indonesia.

The proposed safari is spread across 855 acres and entails a cost of ₹1,510 crore as the project envisages a high-quality wildlife observation centre, an exhibition centre for an immersive educational experience, state-of-the-art visitor amenities, and adequate green spaces.