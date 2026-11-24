The Supreme Court has deferred till January the hearing on self-styled godman Asaram’s appeal challenging his conviction in a rape case after the Rajasthan High Court sought additional time to transmit the voluminous case record. Asaram is currently in jail in connection with this case after he surrendered on October 27 following a 20-day parole. (PTI) more

The order was passed by the top court on November 17 while hearing Asaram’s appeal against the May 27 order of the Rajasthan high court upholding his conviction and life sentence in the 2013 rape case at Jodhpur.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said, “Four more weeks’ time is granted to the high court to transmit the record to this court.” The matter was posted on January 19, 2027 for final hearing on the appeal.

October 14, the top court had set the hearing date on November 17 to hear the appeal and directed the high court to supply the trial court records along with all necessary documents considered for deciding the appeal.

Pursuant to this, the high court sent a communication to the Supreme Court registry seeking extension of time for compliance. It said that the record is voluminous and the process of preparing translations, scanned or photocopies of documents is under process.

Asaram is currently in jail in connection with this case after he surrendered on October 27 following a 20-day parole. He was convicted in 2018 by a Pocso court in Jodhpur for raping a minor girl at his ashram. The conviction was upheld by the Rajasthan High Court against which he approached the top court. He has also been convicted in another rape case in Gujarat against which his appeal is pending before the Gujarat high court.

The lawyers representing Asaram have informed the court about his multiple health ailments. They have further argued that the Rajasthan High Court upheld his conviction for rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but did not hold him guilty for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). According to them, the material on record suggests that even the charge of rape is not proved.

The bench, on October 14 indicated that it will only examine any question of law or any lapse by the high court that has vitiated the case against him.

The Rajasthan government has maintained that Asaram has rightly been convicted by the trial court and high court. The state had further pointed out that during the trial, three prime witnesses were murdered.

The Rajasthan high court’s May 27 order upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to Asaram by the trial court on April 25, 2018 that found him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram.