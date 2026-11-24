Through the same X post, Akhilesh also asked the Congress to identify and share a list of all constituencies, apart from the 26 seats already discussed, where it believes its candidates have a strong chance of winning in elections.

The post comes after the first round of negotiations between the two INDIA bloc allies on Tuesday. At the end of the discussions, the SP said it had offered 26 seats to the Congress, but the latter has so far denied receiving any such offer.

He said the common objective of both parties should be to oust the BJP from power, adding that changing circumstances and political equations would require both allies to adjust and accommodate certain candidates to achieve this goal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a lengthy post on X, reached out to Congress leaders, urging them to jointly choose candidates as INDIA bloc nominees rather than as representatives of two separate parties while discussing seat-sharing for the 2027 UP elections.

He said that once they have the list and sit down with the Congress to discuss the constituencies, the SP could suggest several winnable seats that the latter may not have considered.

Also Read | SP-Congress talks ‘began with 26 seats, will move forward’: Akhilesh signals unity amid UP seat-sharing discussions

“In addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position. Based on our assessment and the mathematical equation for victory, we may also be able to tell the Congress about many winnable seats it has not even considered for some reason,” Akhilesh said in the X post.

Emphasising the need for a united opposition, the SP chief said discussions between senior leaders should focus on candidates representing the INDIA bloc rather than individual parties. He further suggested that alliance candidates should be projected as ‘PDA candidates’.

“Your organisation’s wholehearted support for ‘PDA’ in the Lok Sabha elections will always be appreciated, because it was that support that helped us trounce the communal BJP together. This time too, we will join forces to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and then at the Centre. Ground surveys have made it clear that this message has reached every city, neighbourhood, street and village: those who suffer are the PDA. That is why the ‘oppressed, distressed and humiliated’ people of every community and every section of society across the state have mobilised against the BJP, because they all believe that ‘PDA alone will defeat the NDA’ and that PDA alone will bring change,” Akhilesh told Congress via the post.

Soon after the post, the SP released their first list of candidates for the polls next year. The first list included the candidates for constituencies across Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur and comprised of four Muslims and one non-Yadav OBC candidate.

The names are: Umar Ali Khan from Behat constituency in Saharanpur, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur constituency, Nahid Hasan from Kairana in Shamli, Mahboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.