A major fire broke out in a residential area in Pawani village under Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi district on Tuesday evening, prompting the district administration to deploy joint rescue and relief teams to the spot, officials said. A major fire broke out in a residential area in Pawani village under the Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi district on Tuesday evening. (HT Photo) more

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Uttarkashi, information about the blaze was received around 4.49pm. Following directions from the district magistrate, a joint team comprising personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire service, police, health, veterinary and revenue departments was immediately dispatched with the necessary equipment.

Officials said Pawani village is located around 55 to 60 kilometres from the Mori tehsil headquarters. The incident site requires a 300 to 400-metre trek from the nearest roadhead. While local villagers attempted to douse the flames, communication with the spot remained hampered due to a lack of mobile network connectivity in the area.

No loss of human life or livestock had been confirmed at the time of filing this report, while the extent of damage to private and public property was still being assessed. However, according to some locals, more than two dozen houses had been damaged in the blaze.

Meanwhile, the revenue department arranged food and other essential relief materials for the affected families, officials said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the fire in Mori tehsil and directed officials to expedite rescue and relief operations. He sought details of the action taken by the district administration and asked teams from the SDRF, police, revenue, health and fire departments to work in coordination. He also instructed officials to immediately shift affected families to safe locations.

The CM also directed the district administration to ensure food, shelter, medical facilities and other essential relief materials for the affected families.

He ordered an early assessment of the damage and directed officials to provide eligible assistance and relief funds as per rules.

Dhami said the state government stood with the affected families and that its priority was to provide immediate relief and all possible assistance.