Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has told Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop complaining” about Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries. Sybiha said Putin could stop these attacks by simply ending Russia’s nearly five-year-long war against Ukraine. Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha tells Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war amid attacks on Russian oil refineries. (PTI/ Representational) more

His comments came after Putin complained that Ukraine was still attacking Russian oil refineries despite US President Donald Trump’s appeal to stop such attacks.

Putin spoke about the attacks during a meeting with government officials and senior oil industry executives at the Kremlin on Tuesday. He said Russia would respond to Ukraine’s attacks and warned that retaliation was certain.

“Retaliatory action from our side is inevitable. Everyone must be aware of that,” Putin said, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Sybiha tells Putin to stop complaining Responding to Putin's remarks, Sybiha said Russia could avoid attacks on its oil refineries if it ended its war against Ukraine. “If Putin doesn’t like Ukraine’s strikes on his oil refineries, he can order an end to the war,” Sybiha said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Sybiha also warned that Ukraine could continue attacking Russian military vessels as long as the war continued. “If he doesn’t want his military vessels hit, he can order an end to the war,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

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Sybiha also accused Putin of ignoring the heavy losses suffered by Russian forces during the war. He claimed that Russia had lost 432,000 soldiers on the battlefield this year without making any significant progress towards the goals of its invasion. CNBC said it could not independently verify these figures. “Clearly, he doesn’t care about them. Stop complaining. End the war,” Sybiha added.

Russia's military losses in the war Russia has suffered heavy military losses since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In July, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimated that around 1.4 million Russian troops had been killed, wounded or gone missing between February 2022 and June 2026. The report also estimated that Russian forces suffered more than 30,000 casualties every month during the first half of 2026.

Trump had earlier asked Ukraine to stop refinery attacks In September, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian oil refineries. Trump said the attacks were “hurting the world” as fuel supply disruptions caused by the wars in Ukraine and Iran pushed US diesel prices to a record high. At the time, Moscow welcomed Trump's appeal to Ukraine to stop attacking Russian facilities that produce diesel.

Ukraine steps up attacks on Russian targets Ukraine has increased its attacks on important Russian military and infrastructure targets in recent weeks. These attacks have included damage to the Crimea bridge, one of Putin's important infrastructure projects connecting Russia with the occupied Crimean peninsula. Ukraine has also struck a Russian cargo ship in the Baltic Sea.

In another attack, Ukrainian forces destroyed one of Russia's newest ships at a port in Libya. Ukraine has also continued targeting Russia's energy infrastructure, including oil refineries and other facilities linked to fuel production.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's long-range attacks had disabled more than 55% of Russia's oil-refining capacity. He described the attacks as a justified response to Russia's refusal to reduce tensions and its continued strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy said Ukraine was responding to Russia's attacks on its energy facilities and its refusal to de-escalate the war.

Putin says Russia's fuel supply situation remains challenging Ukraine has continued attacking Russian oil facilities as part of its efforts to damage the country's energy infrastructure. Ukrainian drones reportedly struck two major oil refineries in Russia's Samara region overnight, causing fires at both facilities, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Satellite images published in late October also showed black smoke rising from several fires at Rosneft's Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in southern Russia following a suspected Ukrainian drone attack.

Putin acknowledged that Russia's fuel market was facing difficulties and described the situation as “challenging” during Tuesday's meeting. He asked government officials and oil industry executives to respond quickly to changes in fuel supply and demand across Russia.

“To continue reacting promptly to the supply-demand relationship for fuel across the whole territory of Russia,” Putin said, according to Interfax.

Ukraine faces another winter of energy problems While Ukraine continues attacking Russian energy facilities, the country is also facing the risk of further damage to its own energy infrastructure. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, raising concerns about electricity shortages during the winter months.

Ukraine's allies have warned that the country could face another winter of power blackouts and freezing temperatures as Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure continue.