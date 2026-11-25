Nvidia shares fell more than 6% in premarket trading, while Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI platform, dropped more than 5%.

Futures tracking the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 fell 3.2% on Wednesday. This suggested that the losses recorded by artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks during Tuesday's trading session could continue, according to Yahoo Finance.

US stock markets were heading for a sharp fall at Wednesday's opening as technology stocks faced fresh selling pressure. Investors were also worried about the possibility of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

How could Fed rate hikes put more pressure on AI stocks?

How could Fed rate hikes put more pressure on AI stocks?

Which AI-related stocks have been affected by the sell-off?

Which AI-related stocks have been affected by the sell-off?

Why are AI and technology stocks falling despite Nvidia’s rebound?

Why are AI and technology stocks falling despite Nvidia’s rebound?

Investors are increasingly questioning whether the huge amounts of money being spent on AI infrastructure will generate enough returns. These concerns have put pressure on technology stock valuations.

Technology stock rally loses momentum after Nvidia gains The latest decline comes after Nvidia shares and the wider technology sector rallied on Monday. The gains followed the company's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer (CEO).

However, the rally did not last. Investors remained worried about financial and regulatory challenges facing the AI industry, along with questions about whether companies can recover their heavy investments in AI infrastructure.

Daniela Hathorn, Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com, said Huang's return removed an immediate source of uncertainty for Nvidia and helped the Nasdaq-100 rise nearly 7% on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Also read: Alice Huang-linked firms financed $270 million in AI servers for China data centres amid Nvidia scrutiny: Reports

However, she said the index gave back a significant part of those gains after Tuesday's losses and weaker futures on Wednesday. Investors are not yet convinced that one strong trading session marks the beginning of a sustained recovery.

Hathorn also said the concerns go beyond Nvidia's leadership. Investors are still questioning AI spending, high technology stock valuations and the returns companies can generate from their investments, according to Yahoo Finance.

Nvidia shares fell almost 8% during Tuesday's trading session. The decline came amid concerns that Huang's return could create complications linked to national security investigations.

Uncertainty over spending on AI infrastructure and the possibility of stricter regulations also added to the pressure on technology stocks.

Dow Jones rises while Nasdaq and S&P 500 fall Wall Street recorded a mixed performance on Tuesday, with major US stock indices moving in different directions. The markets also remained significantly lower for the month following last week's sell-off, according to Yahoo Finance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from an early fall and closed 423.39 points, or 0.9%, higher at 50,018.70.

However, technology stocks continued to struggle. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 356.02 points, or 1.5%, to close at 23,733.54.

The S&P 500 also ended lower, falling 36.08 points, or 0.5%, to finish at 7,201.09. The difference in performance showed that selling pressure was particularly strong in technology and AI-related stocks, while the Dow Jones managed to record gains.

Fed rate hike concerns put pressure on Wall Street Expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also added to investor concerns. Markets reacted to comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams about inflation and interest rates.

Williams said US inflation remained unacceptably high at around 3.50%. He stressed that monetary policy needed to bring inflation closer to the Fed's long-term target of 2%. He also said the possibility of interest rate increases at consecutive policy meetings could not be ruled out if the situation required it, according to Yahoo Finance.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4.00% in September. It kept rates unchanged at its October meeting.

Investors are now expecting another rate increase at the Fed's December meeting, adding to concerns about borrowing costs and the outlook for the US economy.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders were pricing in a 95.8% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the December 8–9 meeting. The remaining 4.2% probability was assigned to a bigger 50-basis-point rate increase.

US consumer confidence improves in November Meanwhile, US consumer confidence showed a stronger-than-expected recovery in November, according to data released by the Conference Board. The consumer confidence index increased to 103.3 in November, compared with a revised reading of 91.9 in October, according to Yahoo Finance.

The latest reading was also higher than the market's expected figure of 92.25, showing that consumer sentiment improved more than economists had predicted.

However, the improvement came even as Americans continued to face concerns about inflation and the possibility of higher borrowing costs. Investors are now assessing how persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions could affect the US economy and financial markets.