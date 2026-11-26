Nvidia chip sellers are looking for new buyers for their hardware after the Trump administration tightened rules to stop Chinese companies from remotely accessing the US chipmaker's most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Three people familiar with the matter told CNBC. Nvidia chip sellers seek new buyers after US tightens restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips. (AFP) more

Companies have put an unusually large number of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) up for sale since the new US restrictions were announced on November 16.

The increase in the number of Nvidia chips being offered for sale is directly linked to the new US rules, according to Jack Duhamel, president of AI infrastructure marketplace GPU Mart, and two other people familiar with the matter.

Duhamel told CNBC that one company looking to sell its Nvidia chips had informed GPU Mart that the sale was connected to the new restrictions.

The two people familiar with the matter said the chips appeared to have been originally meant for data centres where Chinese companies would rent computing access to use Nvidia's advanced hardware.

However, after the US introduced the new restrictions, companies appear to be looking for other buyers for these chips. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing private business information.

The new US restrictions target remote access to Nvidia chips through overseas data centres. The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced an interim final rule to stop Chinese companies from bypassing American export controls by remotely accessing advanced Nvidia chips hosted in data centres outside China.

The restrictions effectively prevent Chinese companies from accessing the most advanced Nvidia chips through such overseas facilities. The new rule officially came into effect on November 19.

Thousands of Nvidia B300 chips are also being offered to potential buyers. Deals to find buyers for thousands of B300 graphics processing units (GPUs), one of Nvidia's most advanced chip offerings, have been discussed since the new rule was announced, Duhamel and one of the people told CNBC.

Also read: Alice Huang-linked firms financed $270 million in AI servers for China data centres amid Nvidia scrutiny: Reports

Nvidia declined to comment on the increase in chip sales. The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

US lawmakers increase scrutiny over China's access to Nvidia chips Nvidia has been facing growing pressure from US lawmakers over Chinese companies' access to its advanced artificial intelligence chips.

One major concern is that Chinese companies could get access to restricted Nvidia chips without directly importing them into China. They could instead use computing services offered by overseas data centres.

Nvidia has also warned its customers about a proposed US law called the Remote Access Security Act. The bill has passed the US House of Representatives but is still awaiting approval from the Senate.

Nvidia warned that the proposed law could give the US government wider powers to control access to cloud computing services. It could also expose both cloud service providers and their customers to possible legal action, sources previously told CNBC.

The US has also accused Chinese AI company Moonshot AI of accessing Nvidia chips through overseas facilities. In July, the US accused the Chinese AI lab of using Nvidia chips through a facility in Thailand.

CNBC reported on November 5 that Moonshot AI had also tried to access Nvidia chips through data centres in Europe.

US says new rules will close export control loopholes US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the latest restrictions were introduced to close loopholes that allowed Chinese companies to access advanced American chips indirectly. Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday, Greer said the US had already stopped the direct sale of its most advanced AI chips to China.

Greer said the US had not allowed the direct sale of Nvidia's Blackwell chips, which are among the company's most advanced AI processors, to China for a long time. He explained that the new rules issued by the Commerce Department were meant to stop companies from getting around these restrictions through other countries.

Greer pointed to two major ways in which Chinese companies could bypass export controls.

Smuggling through other countries: Restricted chips could be moved through locations such as Southeast Asia before reaching Chinese companies.

Remote access through overseas data centres: Chinese companies could rent computing power from data centres located in third countries and use advanced Nvidia chips without physically bringing them into China.

Greer said the latest restrictions were designed to close these indirect access routes and strengthen US export controls on advanced AI chips.

Nvidia says chip demand remains higher than supply Nvidia has said that demand for its chips continues to remain strong despite the growing restrictions. During the company's third-quarter earnings call on November 17, then-interim CEO Colette Kress said Nvidia was still studying the impact of the new export controls.

Kress said the company expected its performance to remain strong because demand for its AI chips was significantly higher than the available supply.

This means that while some companies are now looking for new buyers for Nvidia chips because of the US restrictions, the overall demand for the chipmaker's hardware continues to exceed supply, according to Kress.