Larger-than-expected waves crashed along the Bay Area coast on Wednesday morning. Seawater poured into streets and homes from Stinson Beach to Pacifica, according to the report. In Pacifica, part of the pier snapped off after a massive wave hit it.

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As per San Francisco Chronical, the Pacifica Pier as "beleaguered." It said part of the pier broke off after being hit by a massive wave.

The pier had been closed since earlier this year. It said the pier's entrance cracked and began to break apart, destroying a cafe.

According to KSBW, a large wave knocked out part of the Pacifica Pier on Wednesday. The incident was captured on video by NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger. The video shows the entire end of the L-shaped pier falling into the ocean.

Why the waves were so high The Bay Area is dealing with exceptionally high tides this week, as per the report. San Francisco and several other places set November tide records on Tuesday. Wednesday's tides stayed about as high.

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Flooding in San Francisco and Marin County According to the report, waves covered much of Ocean Beach in San Francisco. The powerful waves also forced a temporary closure of Marine Drive near the Golden Gate Bridge.

In Marin County, waves washed over the beach at Stinson Beach and moved toward homes as the morning high tide came close, the report said. Rising water also flooded low-lying areas in Mill Valley and Marin City, according to the report.

The report said forecasters have warned that the peak swell could bring more flooding and dangerous waves to coastal areas in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.