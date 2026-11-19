Toronto: Two persons of Indian origin have been identified as the victims of a double homicide that occurred in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on Sunday. Police officers work at the site of an incident in British Columbia, Canada (Photograph for representative purpose only) (REUTERS)

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified them as 23-year-old Gaganpreet Rehal, better know as Garry, and 24-year-old Sukhjeet Kaur, a resident of the neighbouring township of Delta.

According to IHIT, Rehal had previous “police interactions for weapons and firearms offences” while Kaur, the female victim, had limited known contacts in Canada.

While the motive behind the killings was still being probed, investigators believed this was “a targeted incident with indicators of organised crime”.

“This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said.

She added, “Extensive work is underway as investigators pursue all available leads to identify and hold those responsible accountable.”

On November 15, at approximately 10:38pm, Surrey Police Service or SPS officers and British Columbia Emergency Health Services or BC EHS staff responded to a parking lot following a report of a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. When first responders arrived on scene, attempts were made to resuscitate them. Both were transported to hospital where a short time later, they were pronounced deceased.

SPS said at the time that it was aware of a vehicle fire reported in the area less than 15 minutes after the murders took place and an investigation was under way to determine if this incident is related to the homicides. The four-door sedan was found burnt as investigators seek to identify the occupants of the vehicle who fled the scene.

Conduct of the homicide and the vehicle fire investigations were assumed by IHIT, working in collaboration with SPS, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, and the BC Coroners Service.