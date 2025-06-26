Search
Stephen Miller profiting off ICE deportations? Report brings up Palantir link

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 06:57 PM IST

Stephen bought the stocks on 2021, after Trump left White House in 2021 but before he launched his large-scale plan to strengthen immigration enforcement.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief, has made a huge financial investment in Palantir, a tech company that could gain millions under Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, according to watchdog group Project on Government Oversight. 

U.S. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has made a huge financial investment in Palantir that works for US government agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the CIA, and the Department of Defense.(REUTERS)
U.S. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has made a huge financial investment in Palantir that works for US government agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the CIA, and the Department of Defense.(REUTERS)

As per the report, he bought the stocks in 2021, after Trump left the White House in 2021 but before he launched his large-scale plan to strengthen immigration enforcement. The information was updated as recently as June 4, as reported by The New Republic.

Last month, Trump’s team chose Palantir to help create a system that would let federal agencies share their data more easily. This would lead to a large database that acts as a tool for government surveillance. Palantir is also trying to get a role in the US Navy’s efforts to speed up warship production. In fact, Palantir has been the best-performing company on the S&P 500 in 2025, with its stock going up by 80% so far this year.

Stephen Miller works closely with ICE

Because Miller works closely with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), his investment in Palantir is raising red flags. 

Virginia Canter, who is the chief counsel for ethics and anti-corruption at the Democracy Defenders Fund, told POGO that Miller may be crossing the line. “If he hasn’t stepped over the line, he’s just on the verge of it,” Canter said.

“I just don’t think anybody would be comfortable with him keeping this stock,” she added.

Trump’s immigration push is already expected to benefit companies that deal in surveillance and private prisons. Now, it may also help one of Trump’s top advisers make a lot of money.

Follow Us On