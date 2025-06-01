‘Peter Thiel now owns Trump’: New claims emerge amid Palantir's ImmigrationOS

Concerns are mounting in Washington and beyond as new social media claims suggest billionaire Peter Thiel may wield huge influence over former President Donald Trump, especially after announcing Palantir’s ImmigrationOS. With Palantir's extensive federal contracts and its role in Trump's data-sharing initiatives, fears rise that Peter Thiel could wield unprecedented control over personal information.(AP/Reuters)

“The One Man Who Holds Sway Over President Trump: Peter Thiel,” one X user posted.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has tapped Palantir to carry out an executive order signed in March, which instructs federal agencies to share personal data on Americans. Since the order, the administration's public communication has been notably sparse.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's phone lock screen photo was leaked; netizens spot uncanny 9/11 link

Palantir, founded by Thiel, has been granted over $113 million in federal contracts since Trump took office. Just last week, the company won a $795 million deal with the Department of Defence.

Thiel’s firm in talks with Power IRS, Social Security Data

Palantir is reportedly in talks with the Social Security Administration, the IRS, and several other government agencies to expand the use of its Foundry platform, an advanced data integration and analysis tool already deployed at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, and elsewhere.

Following Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) targeted data from agencies like the IRS, Medicare, and Selective Service, Thiel’s influence here is impossible to miss.

“Essentially, you have one man, Peter Thiel, who could literally control the President; something Peter Thiel will never hear is, ‘No,’” the X user added.

Privacy groups, student unions, and labour organisations have taken legal action against this surveillance push.

ALSO READ| Did Trump just mock France's Macron by offering marital advise after viral slap incident? Netizens say ‘hillarious’

“These transnational organisations' ongoing campaigns of violence and terror in the United States and internationally are extraordinarily violent, vicious, and similarly threaten the American people,” ICE officials wrote in their justification for awarding Palantir a no-bid contract.

“Palantir has deep institutional knowledge of ICE operations.” The company stated it is “already ingesting and processing data” across various agencies and is uniquely positioned to develop a prototype “in less than six months.”