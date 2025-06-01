Donald Trump's phone lock screen photo was leaked; netizens spot uncanny 9/11 link

President Donald Trump's phone lock screen was recently captured by a Reuters photographer, and the image has sparked several theories. The 78-year-old's lock screen features a photo of himself pointing a finger. While some social media users mocked Trump for being ‘narcissistic’, others came up with ‘9/11’ links. U.S. President Donald Trump holds a mobile phone with his image on it(REUTERS)

“Trump’s lock screen was spotted on his phone last night—and it was a photo of himself. Is that not one of the most narcissistic, self-absorbed things you’ve ever seen??? Not his family, not his kids, but himself,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Reuters took an HD photo of the lock screen of President Trump's iPhone last night. It's a picture of himself. No president has more aura than President Trump,” another one tweeted, supporting the president.

The September 11, 2001 (9/11) link comes from the time displayed on Donald Trump's phone when the photo was captured. “Reuters took photo of lock screen of President Trump's iPhone Don't like the time it shows: 9:11 Reminds me of Trump's Butler, PA rally/assassination attempt, the only time CNN attended a Trump rally that year & how convenient, a NYT award winning photographer was also present,” one person noted on X.

“does this mean trump is going to release the 9/11 files,” another social media user asked.

Neither Trump nor the White House has responded to the reactions on the former's phone lock screen.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Friday he planned to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50% from 25%.

"We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We're going to bring it from 25% to 50% - the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States," he said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Canada's Chamber of Commerce quickly denounced the tariff hike as "antithetical to North American economic security."

"Unwinding the efficient, competitive and reliable cross-border supply chains like we have in steel and aluminum comes at a great cost to both countries," Candace Laing, president of the chamber, said in a statement.