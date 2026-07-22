Who is Deepak Kumar? Indian migrant with California commercial license arrested over $3M theft

A California truck driver has been arrested after authorities alleged that he was involved in transporting nearly $3 million worth of stolen tungsten oxide powder, with the case now drawing attention over how he obtained a commercial driver’s license. Deepak Kumar was transferred to McFarland, California, where he remains in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. (Greenfield Police Department)

Deepak Kumar, 31, of Fresno, California, was arrested after Pennsylvania authorities accused him of hauling 10 pallets of stolen tungsten oxide powder valued at $2.857 million, according to The New York Post.

The shipment belonged to Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and was scheduled for pickup on June 24.

The case has sparked scrutiny over California’s commercial licensing rules after authorities said Kumar was carrying a valid California commercial driver’s license (CDL) at the time of his arrest. Critics have questioned how migrants with temporary federal work authorization can obtain commercial licenses, while supporters argue that those with valid federal documents are eligible under existing rules.

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Kumar was later transferred to McFarland, California, where he remains in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, according to reports. He was initially arrested on theft-related charges as investigators continued looking into the alleged stolen cargo.

Who is Deepak Kumar? Deepak Kumar is a 31-year-old truck driver from Fresno, California who was identified by authorities in connection with the alleged theft and transportation of tungsten oxide powder.

According to arrest records cited by The New York Post, Kumar presented officers with three forms of identification during the investigation: an invalid work visa, a fraudulent New York State driver’s license and a valid California driver’s license.

Reports said Kumar was able to obtain a California commercial driver’s license because he possessed a valid federal Employment Authorization Document (EAD), which allows eligible non-citizens to legally work in the United States.

His case has become part of a bigger debate around California’s policies that permit individuals with federally issued work authorization documents to obtain certain state-issued licenses, including commercial driving credentials.

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How was the stolen cargo case uncovered? The investigation began after Mitsubishi Materials Corporation’s shipment was delayed and company officials reportedly became concerned when they could no longer reach the driver transporting the cargo.

The shipment, which contained tungsten oxide powder, was scheduled for pickup on June 24. Investigators later tracked the truck using a Flock camera system, according to arrest records.

Authorities allege that Kumar was found transporting the stolen material, leading to his arrest.

What is tungsten oxide used for? Tungsten oxide is a high-value industrial material used in several advanced applications, including armor-piercing rounds, ceramics, lasers, optical products and high-tech windows.

Authorities have not publicly released further details about how the shipment was allegedly stolen or whether additional people are suspected of involvement.

The case remains under investigation, and Kumar’s allegations have not yet been resolved in court.