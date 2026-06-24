Trump’s ‘Who did not vote for me?’ question gets unexpected response at Pennsylvania rally; video viral

President Trump sparked attention during a rally-style speech in Pennsylvania after asking the crowd who had not voted for him. The moment came as Trump also defended his administration's handling of the conflict with Iran. President Trump speaks at a rally-style event at a Mack Trucks facility in Pennsylvania, (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump asks crowd “who did not vote for Trump?” Speaking at a rally-style speech at a Mack Trucks facility in Pennsylvania, Trump asked the crowd, "Who did not vote for Trump?" as a man behind him raised his hand in response.

While Trump talked about the other guy and said, “young man, he wants to be, he is a young man, he thinks he is cute. As he gets pounded on now, he, he just said, ‘no, i did’"

And that guy behind who raised a hand stole all the attention,

“Guy behind you :) Someone give that guy a medal!” someone wrote on X.

“The “hand up” I didn’t vote for Trump person bout to be famous," wrote another.

While another wrote, “Show me that man’s face!, He’s the hero we deserve.”

Also Read: Which 4 Republican senators voted against Trump? Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski and Paul back Iran war powers resolution

Trump claims US is leaving Iran “without any nuclear capacity” Speaking at the same rally-style speech, Trump claimed Iran will no longer have any missile capacity or a nuclear program. The Trump administration is trying to negotiate a deal to handle Iran's nuclear material, and enriched uranium is still in Iran, according to CBS News.

"No missile capability, no nuclear program," Trump said of Iran. “We're leaving them without any nuclear capacity and they've agreed to that. And we're getting along quite well, although if you read the fake news, you'd never know,” per CBS News.

The president said the only thing Iran understands “is the hammer,” and that's why the US, he said, has pummeled its military capabilities.

Also Read: Who is Charles Tod Brooks? Texas father accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old daughter on the Father's Day

Senate approves resolution directing Trump to end Iran conflict This came after the Senate voted Tuesday to make Trump pull US troops out of the Iran conflict, with four Republicans breaking away from their party to go against him. The vote was 50 to 48, and the resolution had already passed the House 215-208 earlier this month, per The Hill.

The resolution doesn't need Trump's signature and doesn't carry the force of law, even though both chambers passed it. It tells Trump to pull US troops out of action against Iran, with some exceptions to protect American interests.

The four Republicans who voted for it were Sens Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy. Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat who voted against it, as per the reports.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Trump's decision to launch military strikes against Iran as a “historic blunder”. “The American people have paid the price for Trump's historic blunder in Iran. It will go down in the history books as one of the worst foreign policy [mistakes] America has ever made,” Schumer said, per The Hill.

“The American people have seen skyrocketing gas prices and the loss of 13 service members and the wounding of thousands more. In the meantime, Trump gave Iran everything,” Schumer added, referring to Trump's deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.