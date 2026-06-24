Who is Charles Tod Brooks? Texas father accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old daughter on the Father's Day

What began as a family argument inside a Texas home ended in tragedy when a father allegedly shot his daughter during a family dispute, that too on the day of the Father's day. Charles Tod Brooks has been charged with murder after confessing to fatally shooting his daughter. (Parker County Sheriff's Office)

Who is Charles Tod Brooks? Charles Tod Brooks who is 61, was arrested and charged with murder after Parker County deputies responded to a home on Sunday in Azle, where they found his daughter, Rebekah Bailey Brooks with a gunshot wound.

Medics immediately started lifesaving measures, including CPR but the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the residence on Antler Ridge Court, authorities said, per Newsweek.

Brooks, who has been charged with first-degree murder, remained in custody early Tuesday at the Parker County Jail with a bond set at $2 million.

It's unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

According to a Facebook post from the Parker County Sheriff's Office, investigators quickly determined that the victim's father Charles Brooks, was responsible for the fatal shooting. Judge Kelvin Miles, Parker County Justice of the Peace for precinct one has set Brooks' bond at $2,000,000.00, the post said.

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How the shooting unfolded According to Police, investigators learned that Charles Brooks shot his daughter during a physical fight between her and her mother inside the family home. “Mr. Brooks confessed to retrieving a handgun, loading it, and chambering a round before attempting to separate the two women,” Sheriff's Office officials said in a statement.

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Statements from those involved indicated that a physical altercation had taken place between the victim and her mother while inside the residence, the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post said.

On June 21st, 2026, the Parker County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a gunshot victim at the residence in Azle, northeast Parker County.

Deputies responded to the scene where they quickly located the victim and immediately started lifesaving measures. Medic 71 and Fire Rescue later arrived and took over CPR and other lifesaving efforts but despite their attempts, they were unable to save the victim, the post said.

It's unclear what sparked the initial dispute between Rebekah Bailey Brooks and her mother

“Sheriff Russ Authier said that the thoughts and prayers of the sheriff's office are with the family and loved ones of this victim,” officials said in a statement.