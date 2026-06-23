Who is Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi? Fugitive mastermind of $3.7 billion Medicare scam captured in Turkey, flown back by FBI

A man accused of helping orchestrate a $3.7 billion Medicare fraud scheme is back in the United States after being tracked down in Turkey. The FBI calls the case one of the biggest healthcare fraud investigations in US history. Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi is accused of orchestrating a $3.7 billion Medicare fraud scheme, (X/ @FBIDirectorKash)

Who is Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi? Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi is a fugitive accused of helping mastermind a $3.7 billion Medicare fraud scheme, one of the largest in US history. He is now in American custody after authorities tracked him down in Turkey and flew him back to the United States to face charges, the FBI announced on Monday.

According to the FBI, Hilmi fled the US in May 2025 and was recently detained by Turkish authorities. The FBI's Critical Incident Response Group then flew to Turkey and transported Hilmi back to the US on Friday through a foreign transfer of custody operation, according to Fox News.

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Kash Patel calls Hilmi's return a 'massive win' in fight against fraud FBI Director Kash Patel called the operation a major victory in the bureau's efforts to track down fugitives accused of stealing taxpayer dollars.

In a statement, Patel said, “Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi is charged with one of the biggest Medicare scams in history, allegedly orchestrating a massive $3.7 billion scheme to defraud Medicare. He's been on the run since May of 2025- but we got him.”

Patel also posted about the arrest on X, crediting FBI Miami, the Department of Justice and Turkish authorities for their role in the operation. “Thanks to outstanding work from FBI Miami, the Justice Department, and our partners in Turkey, Hilmi was apprehended overseas and after a Foreign Transfer of Custody, he is back in the U.S. to face justice,” he wrote.

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He added that the arrest is part of a bigger effort against fraud. “This is yet another massive win for this FBI's war on fraudsters with the White House Task Force led by VP Vance- and a monumental victory for the Trump administration showing that any criminal actor who steals from the American taxpayer will be caught, no matter where they try to hide,” Patel wrote.

He also thanked US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, saying, “Special thanks to Ambassador Tom Barrack who continues to be an invaluable partner to us- this case could not have been accomplished without his tireless work.”

Hilmi's arrest marks the second high-profile return of an alleged Medicare fraud fugitive in less than a week.

As on Thursday, the FBI announced it had brought back Herbert Kimble, who had allegedly been on the run since 2024 after orchestrating a separate Medicare fraud scheme worth approximately $1.3 billion. Together, the two cases involve roughly $5 billion in alleged fraud targeting taxpayer-funded healthcare programs.