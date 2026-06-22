Is Alannah Keyser still on Love Island USA? Inside the Casa Amor bombshell controversy over resurfaced videos

Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser is facing a major backlash after a video of her allegedly saying the N-word resurfaced online. Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser is facing backlash online. (Instagram/ @alannahkeyser)

Keyser was introduced to fans during the June 21, 2026 episode, when the men went to Casa Amor to meet a new batch of women.

And just after the episode aired, fans found a video of her singing along a song using the racial slur.

Social media users also dug up a resurfaced Instagram comment where she allegedly used the N-word again, as a pun for the word "Nigerian." It is unclear when either of these incidents took place.

And production has not yet addressed the controversy.