Who is Alonso Zaragoza? Chicago man hospitalized due to cyclosporiasis names Taco Bell menu item he ate
A Chicago man hospitalized for cyclosporiasis linked his illness to a Taco Bell chalupa.
A man from Chicago who was hospitalized due to cyclosporiasis has identified the Taco Bell menu item he believes caused his “explosive diarrhea.”
The Cyclospora outbreak, a microscopic parasite responsible for this illness, has resulted in nearly 1,700 confirmed cases, along with an additional 5,100 reports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that cases have been detected in 34 states.
Who is Alonso Zaragoza?
Alonso Zaragoza, a 46-year-old resident of Belmont Cragin, informed NBC Chicago that he began experiencing symptoms over the weekend of July 11 and 12. As his condition deteriorated, he reported visiting the restroom every hour and a half.
“I don’t think I slept more than an hour and a half continuously in the last week,” he stated. He saw blood in his stool by Wednesday.
Zaragoza made the decision to visit the emergency room, where he received an IV drip and underwent tests for both stool and blood samples.
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Alonso Zaragoza shares his chilling experience
In a post on Facebook, Zaragoza shared that he had experienced "4 days without sleep, chills, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, a loss of 5 pounds, and a late-night visit to the Emergency Room."
Zaragoza also stated that he has since been discharged from the emergency room.
After medics at Northwestern Hospital confirmed his infection with Cyclospora, Zaragoza began to reflect on the possible source of the so-called “explosive diarrhea” parasite.
CDC confirms lettuce served at Taco Bell locations
The CDC has confirmed that the outbreak is associated with shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Speaking to NBC Chicago, Zaragoza said, “I looked through everything, there was nothing that I ate that contained lettuce except for chalupa from the luxe box at Taco Bell. I looked at the app, I Googled the ingredients—it said iceberg lettuce.”
FDA's investigation into cyclosporiasis outbreak
The Food and Drug Administration initiated a traceback investigation that identified a specific iceberg lettuce supplier in Mexico, which was utilized by Taco Bell outlets where people fell ill.
The CDC has advised patrons to refrain from consuming shredded iceberg lettuce provided at Taco Bell establishments in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.
On July 17, Taylor Farms confirmed the removal of all iceberg lettuce imported from Mexico from the U.S. market because of a potential Cyclospora contamination. Two days later, the company published another statement showing that a positive test result in its products was actually a false positive.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More