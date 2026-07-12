Kash Patel summoned by White House? Report links FBI chief's canceled Chicago trip to girlfriend's concert

FBI Director Kash Patel is at the center of a fresh controversy after a report claimed he canceled a planned trip to Chicago and was called to the White House instead, prompting sharp denials from the Trump administration and the FBI. Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

According to MS NOW, Patel was scheduled to travel to Chicago on Friday but scrapped the visit after senior Trump administration officials directed him to report to the West Wing. The outlet, citing sources, alleged that the trip was linked to a country music festival where Patel’s girlfriend, singer Alexis Wilkins, was due to perform.

The report further claimed administration officials were increasingly concerned about Patel’s conduct, including allegations surrounding his use of taxpayer-funded resources and the timing of his proposed travel as the United States faced renewed military exchanges with Iran.

Neither the White House nor the FBI has confirmed those allegations.

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White House rejects 'summoned' report The White House swiftly dismissed the report, with its Rapid Response 47 account on X calling it “fake news.”

“Nobody was frustrated. In fact, we’ll start boosting and promoting his earlier tweet even more,” the account posted, rejecting claims that officials were unhappy with Patel.