FBI Director Kash Patel erupts in heated on-camera clash with reporter: ‘The problem with you…’

“The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie,” Patel said, interrupting the line of questioning. He went on to insist that the allegations being referenced were false, stating that the issue “never happened” and had not been communicated by him at any point.

Patel immediately challenged the framing of the question and disputed the claims.

In a video posted by Fox News on X, Patel responds to a reporter’s question about whether he had been unable to log into FBI systems and whether he had communicated concerns about being fired.

FBI Director Kash Patel was involved in a tense on-camera exchange with a reporter during a public briefing, pushing back against questions about alleged system access issues and calling parts of the reporting “baseless.”

“The simple answer to your question is: you are lying,” he added during the exchange, maintaining that he would continue serving in his role as long as he had the backing of senior leadership.

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Exchange escalates Tensions rose further as Patel objected to interruptions while he was speaking, repeatedly asking to finish his response.

“You ask the question, let me answer it,” he said, before criticising the reporter’s conduct during the briefing.

At one point, he added that the line of questioning was distracting from what he described as more substantive topics being addressed during the session, including discussions on unrelated investigations.

Patel also stated, “I was never locked out of my systems. Anyone that says the opposite is lying,” reiterating his denial of the central claim.

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While Patel rejected the claims raised in the exchange, no additional clarification on the allegations was provided in the video itself.

Social media reaction The video drew a wave of reactions online, with X users divided over the tone and substance of the exchange.

Some commenters criticised Patel’s conduct during the briefing, suggesting his response appeared defensive or overly combative. One user described the moment as “childish" political theatrics, while another wrote that the interaction made the administration appear “insecure and reactive” in handling media scrutiny.

Other users questioned aspects of the exchange itself, including requesting clarification on the identity of the reporter involved and the outlet they represented.