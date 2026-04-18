Kash Patel's GF shares concerning update amid drinking row; FBI chief makes a move

Kash Patel's longtime girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has shared a new update hours after the FBI Director denied claims made in a bombshell report about his conduct and a recent internal incident. The Atlantic on Friday reported that Patel was ‘paranoid’ about losing his job this month and briefly believed he had been removed from his post. Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland. (Instagram)

As per the publication, the issue began when he encountered a login failure while attempting to access an internal FBI system. Sources familiar with the matter said Patel contacted aides and associates, telling them he thought he had been fired by the White House. Two individuals described his reaction as a ‘freak-out’, though the issue was later identified as a technical error and quickly resolved.

Read More: Donald Trump sparks health fears again amid new ‘leg brace’ speculation: ‘He’s losing his coordination’

‘Drinking problem’ The report also cited multiple current and former officials who claimed Kash Patel has expressed ongoing concerns that his position ‘is in jeopardy’. This comes as President Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem and Tulsi Gabbard from high-profile posts.

Some of that anxiety, The Atlantic's sources alleged, is tied to his conduct within the bureau, describing him as ‘erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence’.

Among the claims detailed in the report are allegations about Patel’s drinking habits, described by sources as a ‘recurring issue across the government’.

Officials alleged he had been seen intoxicated at Washington, DC venues, sometimes in the presence of administration staff. They also claimed certain FBI meetings were rescheduled following late nights and that, in some instances, security personnel struggled to reach him.

Read More: Trump vs Joe Rogan reaches the White House; quips ‘I’d like some Ibogaine' after signing new order

Kash Patel's girlfriend shares update In a reaction post, unrelated to the new report about Patel, Alexis Wilkins amplified the claim that Russian media is pushing propaganda against the US. The original post was referring to the viral video of Defense Secretary (Secretary of War) Pete Hegseth ‘quoting a fake bible verse’.

"We are in a propaganda war. The video of Pete Hegseth “quoting a fake bible verse" from Pulp Fiction is yet another example. The original post came from RUSSIAN media and was then amplified by a Turkish psy-op account until it was picked up by major U.S. outlets. It didn't include the additional context that Hegseth said he was 'badly paraphrasing Ezekiel'," a Glenn Beck wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.