Kash Patel fires back at 'wild drinking' allegations with fiery lawsuit threat

A legal confrontation has erupted between FBI Director Kash Patel and The Atlantic reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick after a report was published that alleged Patel engaged in excessive drinking on Friday. Patel’s legal team is now threatening court action and has released a letter sent prior to publication disputing the claims. Following a report from The Atlantic alleging excessive drinking by FBI Director Kash Patel, his legal team is threatening court action. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo (REUTERS)

The letter, authored by Patel’s attorney Jesse Binnall and dated April 17, 2026, accuses the magazine of preparing to publish “categorically false and defamatory assertions” about the FBI chief. It further claims the publication was warned in advance but proceeded regardless.

“This is the letter we sent… BEFORE they published their hit piece,” Binnall wrote on X, adding, “They were on notice… They published anyway. See you in court.”

Read more: Kash Patel mocks Eric Swalwell amid rape allegations, ‘Door is open to all’

Legal letter outlines sweeping denial of allegations According to the letter, Binnall's firm warned The Atlantic that its draft article contained at least 19 claims, “most of which are false, unsourced, and facially defamatory.”

The document specifically refutes several allegations, including claims that Patel drank “to the point of apparent intoxication,” was difficult to reach during critical moments, and required security intervention after becoming unresponsive behind locked doors. It also disputes assertions that his conduct posed a threat to public safety or delayed key counterterrorism decisions.

The letter further states that officials from the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs had already dismissed the claims as “completely false at a nearly 100% clip.”

Binnall’s communication also accuses the magazine of relying on vague, unattributed sources such as “people familiar with the matter,” arguing that such sourcing lacks credibility and fails to meet journalistic standards.