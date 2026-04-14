Kash Patel's trolling of Eric Swalwell backfires: ‘History is going to roast you for…'

FBI Director Kash Patel extended a farewell to his long-time opponent, disgraced Representative Eric Swalwell, from Congress on Monday night, suggesting that he consider participating in an interview with the bureau regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. FBI Director Kash Patel encouraged disgraced Representative Eric Swalwell to interview with the bureau after his resignation over sexual misconduct allegations. (REUTERS)

Patel, 46, publicly invited Swalwell, 45, just hours after the Golden State Democrat revealed his intention to resign from the House of Representatives following accusations that he sexually harassed at least four women, engaged in sexual relations with subordinates, and committed sexual assault on at least two occasions.

In a post on X, Patel wrote: “[Eric Swalwell] has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true, and now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has.”

“We also encourage and welcome any person with relevant information to any of these matters to speak with us. Door is open to all.”

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Netizens react to Kash Patel's post As Patel's post drew attention of X users, one Trump critic wrote: “When will you sit down with the men named in the Epstein files? 🧐”

“You won’t even investigate the Epstein files,” another asked.

“What about the allegations against your boss,” a third user said, while the fourth person said, “History is going to roast you for the Epstein Files.”

Swalwell announced the suspension of his campaign for the governorship of California on Sunday night, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The most shocking allegation was made by a woman who had previously been employed in his office, asserting that he raped her in 2024, resulting in her being left bloody and bruised.

In response, Swalwell provided a vague denial regarding the "false accusations against him," while also acknowledging his "personal failings.