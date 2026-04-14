Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent makes big ‘God complex’ claim on suspect; flags key ransom notes detail

It has been more than two months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona. No major lead has emerged, nor has there been any arrest in the case as investigators continue searching for the 84-year-old. A banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona. (AP)

But interest in the case has far from diminished. Savannah Guthrie's fame as the host of Today show, and the mystery surrounding the disappearance have ensured that the case is closely followed by many despite having almost gone cold.

Recently, a former FBI agent has come up with a theory around Nancy Guthrie's disappearance that proposes a simpler approach to unlocking the whodunit.

Ex-FBI Agent Pitches New Approach Jennifer Coffindaffer, former FBI agent who livestreams her opinions and analysis on popular criminal cases, spoke about a new angle on the Nancy Guthrie case.

In her Monday stream on X, Coffindaffer picked up on some of the not-so-popular details in the alleged ransom notes that news outlet TMZ received. A total of three ransom notes were received seeking money in Bitcoin, but they were not acted upon as the senders could not provide proof of Nancy Guthrie's life.

Coffindaffer claimed that ransom notes could be key pieces of evidence, and the details in them, other than the ransom demand itself, could be key to the probe. She suggested that the purported scripture writings and quotes in the notes could suggest that the suspect has God complex.

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“It occurs to me, were there religious writings in the notes?” Coffindaffer said. "Was there a reference scripturally, did they quote scriptures, what did they say that was religious?

"I think there was likely a religious quotation, or scripture quoted, something that would have caused the Behavioral Analysis Unit and the Guthrie's utilize the whole 'it's never too late.' thing."

Suspect Had God Complex? Coffindaffer then went on to question if the suspect could indeed have God complex. A God complex is a belief that one is superior to others and has near-absolute power or control.

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"I have been going back over some of the words that were said by the Guthries, including Savannah's interview with Hoda (Kotb), and I have been wondering if this individual sees themselves in a God-like way," she continued. "Playing out God: that they have control over Nancy's life.

"And on Savannah, Annie and Camron's life, so far as they can make the suspect heard. So, do they have more of a God complex?" she added.