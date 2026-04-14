Jason Thomas Nichols: 5 things to know as bail surges to $250,000 with child molestation charge from different case

Jason Thomas Nichols, a man from California , gained notoriety when viral footage from his Ring doorbell showed him insisting on seeing a child while claiming to be a fictional wizard.

Jason Thomas Nichols arrested in Fairfield The shocking incident commenced at approximately 9 a.m. on April 7, when Nichols arrived at the residence clad in a black trench coat, a Demon Slayer anime shirt, and flip flops. Footage from the Ring doorbell depicted him forcefully knocking on the front door while insisting on seeing the family's daughter.

When the homeowner inquired about his identity, Nichols proclaimed himself to be ‘Harry Dresden,’ the wizard protagonist from Jim Butcher's urban fantasy series, The Dresden Files.

After failing to force the front door open, Nichols proceeded to break a gate and gained entry through a sliding glass door. Meanwhile, the homeowner's pregnant wife and their 5-year-old child took refuge in the garage.

Interior surveillance footage recorded Nichols rummaging through rooms and shouting obscenities while demanding to locate the girl.

The homeowner, who had been observing the events remotely through the Ring camera, hurried back and confronted Nichols wielding a shovel. Both people suffered head injuries during the ensuing physical confrontation.