Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

La Salle basketball names Radford coach Darris Nichols as Dunphy's successor

AP |
Mar 11, 2025 09:29 PM IST

La Salle basketball names Radford coach Darris Nichols as Dunphy's successor

PHILADELPHIA — La Salle named Darris Nichols as its new basketball coach on Tuesday, succeeding Fran Dunphy, who will retire from coaching at the end of the season.

HT Image
HT Image

Nichols went 68-63 in four seasons at Radford from 2021 through this season. Radford went 20-13 this season, the second time in Nichols' four seasons he won at least 20 games. Radford finished 9-7 and in fourth place this season in the Big South conference.

“Darris’ coaching philosophy is grounded in building team chemistry and supporting the development of student-athletes with an expectation of excellence on and off the court, La Salle athletic director Ashwin Puri said in the announcement. ”It is no surprise his coaching philosophy matches his former playing style, one anchored in toughness and tenacity. It’s a brand of basketball that will be an exciting new chapter for the Explorer community and Philadelphia.”

The 76-year-old Dunphy will become special assistant to the president at La Salle. Dunphy won more than 600 games and made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances in 33 seasons as coach at Penn, Temple and with the Explorers.

The Explorers have not had a winning record since 2015.

Nichols was a standout player at West Virginia and a member of its 2008 Sweet 16, 2007 NIT Championship, 2006 Sweet 16 and 2005 Elite Eight teams. Nichols’ coaching experience includes stints as an assistant coach at Florida, Louisiana Tech, Wofford, and Northern Kentucky.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 all season. Sign up here. college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On