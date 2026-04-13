Intruder has scary meltdown after being asked to leave California home with woman, child inside; chilling video surfaces

A chilling doorbell footage from Fairfield, California, has shocked suburban homeowners, after an intruder was seen demanding to be let inside a house while a woman and a child were inside. The video has widely surfaced on social media. The incident took place in the 1700 block of Burbank Court. Intruder has scary meltdown after being asked to leave California house with woman and child inside (X)

A man in the doorbell camera video, identified as 30-year-old Jason Nichols, can be seen pacing outside a house and grilling the homeowner through a Ring camera, according to the New York Post. He soon turns very aggressive.

What does the footage show? Nichols is initially heard asking if he can open the door and if everything is ok. Later, he begins pressing about the resident’s daughter.

The homeowner, who was away, asks him to get lost. That is when Nichols allegedly snaps. He begins pounding on the door, ripping off the doorbell and hurling threats. He tries to kick the front door down too.

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According to authorities, the man’s wife and daughter were home when Nichols showed up.

“The homeowner’s husband, who was away at the time, observed the suspect through a home security camera and immediately returned to the residence,” authorities said in a statement.

Nichols, after being unable to enter through the front entrance, slipped into the home through a sliding glass door, police said. The terrified family remained inside.