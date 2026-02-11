Nancy Guthrie case: Here's everything photos and videos of potential subject released by FBI show

The Nancy Guthrie case is seeing fast developments, with surveillance footage being released and a person being detained in connection to the case. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy and/or the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance. This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP) (AP)

Amid the investigation, here’s a look at everything that was seen in the surveillance videos and images released by the FBI.

What did the surveillance videos and photos show? The FBI initially released surveillance photos of the potential subject in the investigation. Director Kash Patel said in an X post, while sharing the photos, that authorities "have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

"Working with our partners, as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel added.

Patel later shared a video of the subject, writing, “Additional recovered footage, from the same camera - at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door.”

He then shared two more videos of the subject, writing, “Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual.”

The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.