    Nancy Guthrie case: Here's everything photos and videos of potential subject released by FBI show

    Amid the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's investigation, here’s a look at everything that was seen in the surveillance videos and photos released by the FBI.

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 11:36 AM IST
    By Sumanti Sen
    The Nancy Guthrie case is seeing fast developments, with surveillance footage being released and a person being detained in connection to the case. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy and/or the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance.

    This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP) (AP)
    Amid the investigation, here’s a look at everything that was seen in the surveillance videos and images released by the FBI.

    What did the surveillance videos and photos show?

    The FBI initially released surveillance photos of the potential subject in the investigation. Director Kash Patel said in an X post, while sharing the photos, that authorities "have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

    "Working with our partners, as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel added.

    Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released

    Patel later shared a video of the subject, writing, “Additional recovered footage, from the same camera - at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door.”

    He then shared two more videos of the subject, writing, “Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual.”

    The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.

    In this handout photo provided on February 10, 2026 by Pima County Sheriff's Department, shows a surveillance image of an armed subject in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie. New images released by the FBI on Tuesday show a person in a full face balaclava apparently tampering with a front door camera outside the home of the mother of a US TV host who has been missing for ten days. (Photo by HANDOUT / Pima County Sheriff's Department / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)
    Latest developments in the case

    Rawalerts has reported on X that law enforcement officials have executed a search warrant at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, as part of their investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported that the subject detained in connection to Nancy’s case was delivering DoorDash, according to his family.

    “In Rio Rico, Texas near Mexico where subject was detained. Just talked to his family and they say he was delivering DoorDash when he was pulled over. FBI searching house now..,” he said.

    Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: What's happening at Banner Hospital? Claims of helicopter from Rio Rico spark buzz

    The man’s mother-in-law has insisted that he is not involved in the case, Entin reported.

    Nancy has yet to be found. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, re-shared photos of the potential subject on her Instagram. “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” she wrote.

    She shared one of the videos of the subject in another post, writing, “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

    • Sumanti Sen
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sumanti Sen

      Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More

