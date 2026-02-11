Nancy Guthrie case: What's happening at Banner Hospital? Claims of helicopter from Rio Rico spark buzz

The person of interest in the case of Nancy, 84, was detained in Rio Rico, Arizona , about an hour south of Tucson. While HT.com has not independently verified the claims about the activity at Banner Hospital, an ABC 15 journalist reported that it is not related to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Claims have surfaced on social media that a person has been flown in a helicopter from Rio Rico to Banner Hospital after officials said a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning in the Nancy Guthrie case. According to some posts, an 84-year-old woman was flown from Rio Rico to the hospital.

However, ABC 15 journalist Ford Hatchett reported that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told him that the flight is not related to Nancy's case.

What we know about the person who was detained NewsNation’s Brian Entin initially claimed that a person was detained during a traffic stop. “From sheriff: Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” he wrote.

Entin said in another post that the subject detained in connection to Nancy’s case was delivering DoorDash, according to his family. “In Rio Rico, Texas near Mexico where subject was detained. Just talked to his family and they say he was delivering DoorDash when he was pulled over. FBI searching house now..,” he said.

This comes hours after new photos and videos released by the FBI showed the subject of interest in Nancy’s disappearance. The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.