Nancy Guthrie case update: Person detained for questioning; search ongoing for missing woman
A person has reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.
UPDATE: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a person is being questioned in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case. The individual was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson.
In a post on X, the department said, "Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."
ORIGINAL STORY: A person has reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, according to Fox News investigative reporter Michael Ruiz, who cited a law enforcement source in a post on X. The individual has not been arrested but is being detained for questioning.
According to ABC News, the individual was detained at a location south of Tucson. Law enforcement officials are now preparing to search a property associated with the person.
Nancy Guthrie has not been found.
CCTV footage
This development comes hours after the FBI released CCTV footage and images showing a masked, armed individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home on January 31, the night she disappeared.
The footage shows the person, who appears to be wearing a handgun in a holster, approaching the front door and allegedly tampering with a doorbell camera. The individual is also seen carrying a backpack and wearing a ski mask.
Sharing the images on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators worked for days to recover the footage.
"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems," he wrote.
"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
Trump's reaction
President Donald Trump expressed “pure disgust” after viewing the surveillance footage.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about his reaction Tuesday following the FBI’s release of the video.
“His initial reaction, of course, as all Americans, is pure disgust,” Leavitt said.
