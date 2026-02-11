Nancy Guthrie case update: Person detained for questioning; search ongoing for missing woman

UPDATE: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a person is being questioned in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case. The individual was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson. This combo from images provided by the FBI shows surveillance footage at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (AP)

In a post on X, the department said, "Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

ORIGINAL STORY: A person has reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, according to Fox News investigative reporter Michael Ruiz, who cited a law enforcement source in a post on X. The individual has not been arrested but is being detained for questioning.

According to ABC News, the individual was detained at a location south of Tucson. Law enforcement officials are now preparing to search a property associated with the person.

Nancy Guthrie has not been found.