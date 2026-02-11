Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect detained? What to know about person in custody; FBI director shares update
Authorities have reportedly detained one person in connection with the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, but the 84-year-old is yet to be found.
One person has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, Pima County Sheriff's Department announced. Authorities detained the individual in a location south of Tucson, Arizona, during a traffic stop. However, the 84-year-old has not yet been found.
What to know about the person detained
Law enforcement agents are now reportedly readying to search the location linked to said individual.
TMZ reported that the person detained is not a member of the Guthrie family.
It is important to note that the person has just been detained and not arrested. No reports have identified the individual as a suspect in Guthrie's kidnapping yet. However, authorities plan to question the detained individual.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Amid Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni buzz, Early Black bandmate Walter Goncalves' interview resurfaces
Amid this, FBI Director Kash Patel shared a crucial update with Fox News' Sean Hannity. He said that there are now ‘persons of interest’ in the Guthrie kidnapping case. This comes after both the Pima County Sheriff's Office and FBI had announced there were no suspects or persons of interest in the case for the time being.
However, as per Patel, the situation evolved after authorities released video camera footage and photos, from Guthrie's driveway showing a potential subject.
It is not known at this time if the person detained is the same individual seen in the footage. The action from the Pima County Sheriff's office and the FBI comes after a manhunt was launched today. Visuals showed SWAT vehicles mobilizing and reports indicated that FBI's HRT was present in Tucson as well.
Agents were also seen swarming Guthrie's daughter, Annie's neighborhood. Notably, Guthrie had dinner with Annie the night she went missing. Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, was reportedly the last to see Guthrie before she was taken as he had dropped her off to her house that night. Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had also reported that Cioni was a suspect, which authorities quashed. However, it led to sufficient interest in Guthrie's son-in-law.
The recent detention also comes after reported activity in the Bitcoin account mentioned on the alleged ransom note that TMZ and other publications got in Nancy Guthrie's case. Further, today TMZ reported citing sources that law enforcement believed the person who sent the ransom note was in the Tucson area. Guthrie's family – TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and siblings Annie and Camron, had on video, agreed to ‘pay’ for their mother's return. Reports indicated that the ransom note sought $6 million.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More