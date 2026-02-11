Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect detained? What to know about person in custody; FBI director shares update

One person has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, Pima County Sheriff's Department announced. Authorities detained the individual in a location south of Tucson, Arizona, during a traffic stop. However, the 84-year-old has not yet been found.

Amid this, FBI Director Kash Patel shared a crucial update with Fox News' Sean Hannity. He said that there are now ‘persons of interest’ in the Guthrie kidnapping case. This comes after both the Pima County Sheriff's Office and FBI had announced there were no suspects or persons of interest in the case for the time being.

It is important to note that the person has just been detained and not arrested. No reports have identified the individual as a suspect in Guthrie's kidnapping yet. However, authorities plan to question the detained individual.

However, as per Patel, the situation evolved after authorities released video camera footage and photos, from Guthrie's driveway showing a potential subject.

It is not known at this time if the person detained is the same individual seen in the footage. The action from the Pima County Sheriff's office and the FBI comes after a manhunt was launched today. Visuals showed SWAT vehicles mobilizing and reports indicated that FBI's HRT was present in Tucson as well.

Agents were also seen swarming Guthrie's daughter, Annie's neighborhood. Notably, Guthrie had dinner with Annie the night she went missing. Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, was reportedly the last to see Guthrie before she was taken as he had dropped her off to her house that night. Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had also reported that Cioni was a suspect, which authorities quashed. However, it led to sufficient interest in Guthrie's son-in-law.

The recent detention also comes after reported activity in the Bitcoin account mentioned on the alleged ransom note that TMZ and other publications got in Nancy Guthrie's case. Further, today TMZ reported citing sources that law enforcement believed the person who sent the ransom note was in the Tucson area. Guthrie's family – TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and siblings Annie and Camron, had on video, agreed to ‘pay’ for their mother's return. Reports indicated that the ransom note sought $6 million.