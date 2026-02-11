Tommaso Cioni: Buzz about Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law rises after suspect's video camera footage; 'has a mustache'

“Nancy Guthrie suspect image released. They need to take the son-in-law and the daughter in for questioning! Do you see a mustache in addition to those eyebrows that go to the center of the bridge of his nose? I could be wrong but it looks just like him,” one person on X claimed.

Several people took screengrabs from the video footage and images released by the FBI and placed them alongside Cioni 's photos.

Now, new footage has been released in Guthrie's alleged kidnapping. The FBI released clips from her camera, which showed a masked figure at the doorway. The first look at the potential suspect in Guthrie's case has led to renewed interest in Cioni. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Office and FBI, who are handling the matter together, have made it clear that they are yet to name any suspects or persons of interest in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Tommaso Cioni has been getting a lot of attention in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case as he was reportedly the last one to see her. The 84-year-old woman had had dinner with Cioni's wife, her daughter, Annie on January 31. Cioni then dropped her home, which is reportedly close to theirs. She was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe Guthrie was kidnapped from her home in the intervening period.

Another added, “Newly released images of the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie appear to show that he has a mustache. Other angles looks like a beard as well. Many are speculating this could be Savannah Guthrie’s brother in law.”

Yet another said, “Annie Guthrie's husband with mustach and the suspect also with mustach. Besides we haven’t heard of Annie Guthrie's husband since Nancy disappeared.”

Despite these claims, there is no concrete link between Cioni and the images. Authorities are yet to identify the person in the new footage. Social media chatter has, without evidence, also made claims about Cioni's bandmate Dominic Evans and wife Annie, after the new footage was released.

One claimant said “has anyone taken a close look at Annie Guthrie? The figure on the porch is short and wearing clearly padded clothing. The eye brow appears to be shaped almost exactly like hers. The brow ridge looks female and the mustache appears to be fake.”

Some even went on to junk the buzz about Cioni and the footage, saying “I don't know who needs to hear this, but those are clearly not Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law's eyebrows. I hope this leads to an end to this horrible nightmare for the family.” Cioni has been in the spotlight since former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that he was a ‘suspect’, despite authorities quashing this claim.

The search for Nancy Guthrie remains on, and investigators believe time to be of the essence since the octogenarian is not expected to keep good health in the absence of her daily medication, with reports emerging that she has high blood pressure, cardiac issues, and uses a pacemaker.