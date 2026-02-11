Ski mask, gloves and backpack: How Nancy Guthrie potential suspect tried to conceal their identity
Nancy Guthrie suspect: The FBI released video showing a suspect at Nancy Guthrie's home who took steps to conceal their identity.
Nancy Guthrie’s potential suspect, who arrived at her residence during the night, took extensive measures to hide their identity, as shown in a recent video and pictures released by the FBI. In the surveillance footage, it appears that the person tampered with Guthrie’s camera, said FBI Director Kash Patel on social media.
The “armed person” is donned in a complete ski mask, revealing only their eyes and lips. Additionally, their entire body is obscured by heavy gloves and a jacket that zips up to their neck.
The person is seen wearing trousers and carrying a backpack. It also seems that they have a flashlight in their mouth during the event.
At one moment, the person moves away from the camera and retrieves what looks like plants from the front yard, subsequently covering the camera with them, as shown in the video.
There are no visible logos or identifying marks on the subject’s clothing.
“New images released today show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” the FBI said, seeking “information that will lead to the identity of this individual.”
Nancy Guthrie reacts to black-and-white images of potential suspect
Shortly after law enforcement unveiled remarkable new footage captured from the front porch of Nancy Guthrie's residence, Savannah Guthrie shared the images on her Instagram account along with a message from her family.
Her new statement emphasized the family's appeal for anyone possessing information to contact the FBI tip lines at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.
In another post, she shared a video released by the FBI.
"Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home," she wrote.
White House reacts
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that she and Trump have examined the recently released footage.
“The president encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of the suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities who are leading this investigation on the ground,” she stated.
Extending support to Savannah's family, she said, “We hope that this person is found soon and that her mother is brought home safely.”
The White House also shared the new images that the FBI published on X regarding the Guthrie investigation.
