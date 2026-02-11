Ski mask, gloves and backpack: How Nancy Guthrie potential suspect tried to conceal their identity

Nancy Guthrie’s potential suspect, who arrived at her residence during the night, took extensive measures to hide their identity, as shown in a recent video and pictures released by the FBI. In the surveillance footage, it appears that the person tampered with Guthrie’s camera, said FBI Director Kash Patel on social media. Nancy Guthrie suspect: Surveillance footage shows a masked suspect at Nancy Guthrie’s home, who took steps to hide their identity. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the individual tampered with a camera during the incident. (FBI)

The “armed person” is donned in a complete ski mask, revealing only their eyes and lips. Additionally, their entire body is obscured by heavy gloves and a jacket that zips up to their neck.

The person is seen wearing trousers and carrying a backpack. It also seems that they have a flashlight in their mouth during the event.

At one moment, the person moves away from the camera and retrieves what looks like plants from the front yard, subsequently covering the camera with them, as shown in the video.

There are no visible logos or identifying marks on the subject’s clothing.

“New images released today show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” the FBI said, seeking “information that will lead to the identity of this individual.”

Also Read: Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing any financial woes? Zack Peter claims possibility of jealousy towards…