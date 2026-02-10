Has Nancy Guthrie's family been communicating with kidnappers? Here's the latest as police share update on investigation

Journalist Brian Entin, who has been covering that Nancy Guthrie case extensively, has revealed that there has been no “continued communication” between the family and the 84-year-old’s suspected abductors. This comes as the deadline to pay the ransom passed on Monday, February 9. A rock left by supporters reads "please pray, bring her home" at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

“From FBI: The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time,” Entin wrote on X.

Entin wrote in another post that authorities are “following up on new leads and we can expect to see an active law enforcement presence at Guthrie residences.”

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has revealed that no suspects have been identified in the case, even as 'Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing after the ransom deadline has passed. “Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to Nancy Guthrie,” the department wrote on X.

Ransom deadline passes The deadline to pay the ransom in return for Nancy’s safe return has passed. The alleged ransom note for Nancy had listed a deadline of Monday at 5 pm Arizona time, or 7 pm Eastern, to pay the money in cryptocurrency. A previous deadline set on Thursday has already expired.

Savannah urged the public to help her in a new video posted to Instagram on Monday afternoon, admitting that the family is “at an hour of desperation.’’ “We believe our mom is still out there,” she said. “She was taken, and we don’t know where.”

Savannah requested anyone across the country to report anything suspicious that they believe may be connected to her mother’s disappearance.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or the PCSD non-emergency line at 520-351-4900, or 88-CRIME.