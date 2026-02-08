Savannah Guthrie had hidden message for mom Nancy's kidnapper? Ex-FBI agent decodes new video

In the video, captioned “Bring her home,” Savannah said, “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

A former FBI agent has said that he believes ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie had a hidden codeword for her mother Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper in her recent video. Savannah released a new video message on Instagram Saturday evening, February 6, saying they have agreed to pay ransom for Nancy’s release. She was joined by her siblings Camron and Annie in the video.

Ex-FBI agent reveals Savannah Guthrie’s hidden codeword Jason Pack, a former FBI special agent and crisis negotiator, has opened up about Savannah’s use of “celebrate,” explaining what he believes the one-word phrase means in the context of negotiations and ransoms.

"The word 'celebrate' stood out to me immediately. Savannah didn't say 'surrender her' or 'give her back.' She said return her so we can 'celebrate'. That's the language of resolution, not confrontation. In any negotiation, you want to offer the other party a way to see this ending positively and peacefully for them too," Pack told the Daily Mail.

Pack also said that in his experience in crisis negotiations, "the most dangerous moments come when communication breaks down. The Guthries are doing everything they can to make sure that doesn't happen."

Law enforcement activity is not limited to Nancy’s home at this time. A representative for Circle K told TMZ that cops visited a store along Oracle Road in Tucson after they received a tip involving a vehicle of interest. They were granted access to surveillance footage.

However, authorities have said that no suspects have been identified. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office stated on Saturday, February 7, that they have “not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case.”