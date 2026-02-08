Savannah Guthrie net worth, salary, real estate: New video shows family pleading for return of mother Nancy

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Savannah released a new video message on Instagram Saturday evening, February 6, saying they have agreed to pay ransom for Nancy’s release. She was joined by her siblings Camron and Annie in the video.

Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie is a popular face on American television, but there is renewed interest in her life now after the disappearance of her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie . Arizona police revealed on February 2 that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept.

Savannah has come under the spotlight after her mother’s disappearance, with her audience eager to learn more about her life. Here is a look at her net worth, salary, and real estate amid the search for Nancy.

Savannah Guthrie’s net worth, salary, real estate Savannah has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her career is unique for its combination of legal expertise, political reporting, and high-profile broadcast interviewing.

For Savannah’s duties at NBC, most significantly her work on ‘Today,’ she earns a salary of $8 million per year, per the outlet.

In 2012, Savannah’s husband, Michael Feldman, purchased a condo in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City for $3.5 million. The pair listed the property for sale with an asking price of $5.995 million years later in 2017. However, they did not accept any offers, and still own the property.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie abduction: Trump directs federal law enforcement to be at family's ‘complete disposal'

Savannah and Michael bought a second Tribeca apartment for $7.114 million in June 2017. They listed the property for $7.1 million in January 2023, but reduced the price to $6.5 million in September 2023.

Further, in 2014, the couple paid $2.7 million for a 7,000-square-foot home on 20 acres in the Catskills in upstate New York.