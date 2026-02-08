Savannah Guthrie says they have agreed to pay ransom as she addresses mom Nancy's kidnappers in new video, 'We beg you…'

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie released a new video message on Instagram Saturday evening, February 6, saying they have agreed to pay ransom for her mother Nancy Guthrie’s release. She was joined by her siblings Camron and Annie in the video.

Arizona police revealed on February 2 that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that more than a hundred PCSD detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The latest on the Nancy Guthrie case Law enforcement activity is not limited to Nancy’s home at this time. A representative for Circle K told TMZ that cops visited a store along Oracle Road in Tucson after they received a tip involving a vehicle of interest. They were granted access to surveillance footage.

However, authorities have said that no suspects have been identified. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office stated on Saturday, February 7, that they have “not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case.”

Local and federal investigators have said that they are aware of a “new message,” which is being examined for its authenticity. Meanwhile, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

CNN law enforcement analyst Steve Moore, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, has said that it appears that Nancy’s alleged captors are “amateurs.” “They think that you take the person and while they’re gone, you say you give us this money or will harm this person, and the money comes…that’s not how it works,” he said.

“You need proof of life. You need hope that you’ll get them back before anybody will even consider money coming your way,” he added.