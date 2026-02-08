Edit Profile
    Savannah Guthrie says they have agreed to pay ransom as she addresses mom Nancy's kidnappers in new video, 'We beg you…'

    Savannah Guthrie has released a new video message on Instagram, saying they have agreed to pay ransom for her mother Nancy Guthrie’s release.

    Updated on: Feb 08, 2026 6:26 AM IST
    By Sumanti Sen
    Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie released a new video message on Instagram Saturday evening, February 6, saying they have agreed to pay ransom for her mother Nancy Guthrie’s release. She was joined by her siblings Camron and Annie in the video.

    Savannah Guthrie says they have agreed to pay ransom as she addresses mom Nancy's kidnappers in new video (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)
    "We received your message and we understand," Savannah said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

    Arizona police revealed on February 2 that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that more than a hundred PCSD detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

    The latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

    Law enforcement activity is not limited to Nancy’s home at this time. A representative for Circle K told TMZ that cops visited a store along Oracle Road in Tucson after they received a tip involving a vehicle of interest. They were granted access to surveillance footage.

    However, authorities have said that no suspects have been identified. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office stated on Saturday, February 7, that they have “not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case.”

    Local and federal investigators have said that they are aware of a “new message,” which is being examined for its authenticity. Meanwhile, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

    CNN law enforcement analyst Steve Moore, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, has said that it appears that Nancy’s alleged captors are “amateurs.” “They think that you take the person and while they’re gone, you say you give us this money or will harm this person, and the money comes…that’s not how it works,” he said.

    “You need proof of life. You need hope that you’ll get them back before anybody will even consider money coming your way,” he added.

    • Sumanti Sen
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sumanti Sen

      Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More

    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Savannah Guthrie Says They Have Agreed To Pay Ransom As She Addresses Mom Nancy's Kidnappers In New Video, 'We Beg You…'
