A massive search is underway for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, who has disappeared from her Arizona home. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Nancy Guthrie case: 5 key questions that remain unanswered amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mom (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that more than a hundred PCSD detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. Authorities have said that the search is now becoming more investigative.

“The air and ground searches … you’ll see that slow down,” Nanos said Tuesday morning. “Those things are going to slow down, we’re pushing more to the investigative side of this.”

Amid the search for 84-year-old Nancy, some questions remain unanswered.