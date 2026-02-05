Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note contains chilling details about Savannah's mom – what we know about the disturbing letter

The ransom note recovered after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, reportedly contained chilling information about the missing woman. The note was sent to a local Arizona news station, the Pima County sheriff told CBS News. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note contains chilling details about Savannah's mom (Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

What we know about the contents of the ransom note The note contained chilling details about the 84-year-old’s home in Tucson and what she was wearing on the night she went missing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News. It also included unconfirmed demands for “a substantial amount” of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, according to Parade.

TMZ reported that the amount demanded is in the millions, and that the note demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address. The outlet verified that the address is real.

There is also a deadline connected to the alleged ransom, as well as an element of "or else." The note even described an item the sender said was damaged at Nancy’s Tucson-area home.

However, Nanos did not confirm the accuracy of the information or the legitimacy of the note. He explained that investigators have analyzed the note and are taking it seriously. The FBI reviewed the note and decided to share it with Savannah, he added.

“It’s like any piece of evidence. You give it to us, you give us a lead, we’re going to look at every aspect of that lead,” Nanos said.

Meanwhile, Nanos refused to say how many people may be involved in the possible abduction. “It could be one, it could’ve been more, I don’t know,” he said.

Addressing Nancy’s kidnapper or kidnappers directly, Nanos said that “the clock is literally ticking,” as she requires life-saving daily medication.“You’ve placed her in great jeopardy without giving her meds that are critical to her. Again, like I’ve said, could be fatal if she doesn’t get those meds,” he added.